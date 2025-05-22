Submit Release
Sofwave to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW),  an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York from June 3-5, 2025.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Format: Corporate overview
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Presentation Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here

About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses 4th generation EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


