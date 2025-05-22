Bowman to Attend June Investor Conferences

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced it will participate in the following June investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Cross Sector 1x1 Conference, held June 3-4 in Boston, MA

15th Annual ROTH London Conference, held June 24-26 in London, UK

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com

