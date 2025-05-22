Scalise Celebrates Passage of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act:

“Last November, the American people gave us a mandate to end the years of bloated Biden government that led to the worst inflation in decades, a wide-open southern border, and a dangerous assault on American energy. With this One Big, Beautiful Bill, House Republicans are answering that mandate and implementing President Trump’s America First agenda, delivering on our promises and providing relief to American families who’ve been struggling for too long.



“President Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill prevents the largest tax hike on American families and businesses in history, reestablishes American energy dominance through unleashing domestic production, secures the southern border and delivers much needed resources to carry out the President's immigration agenda, restores Peace through Strength, spurs economic growth and new investments, and secures historic spending reductions while protecting essential programs.



“A vote against this historic legislation is a vote for huge tax increases, inflation, open borders, energy dependence, fewer jobs, and less money in your pocket. If this legislation does not become law, the average taxpayer will see a 22 percent tax hike, the Child Tax Credit will be cut in half for 40 million families, guaranteed deduction will be slashed in half for 91 percent of taxpayers, and 26 million small businesses will experience a massive tax increase. With passage of this bill, the average American family will save $1,700 – the equivalent of nine weeks of groceries – increasing real annual take-home pay for a median-income household with two children by $4,000-$5,000.



“House Republicans started preparing for budget reconciliation with President Trump over a year ago, and I’m incredibly grateful to the President, our Committee Chairs, House leadership team, and all of our dedicated Republican members for the months of late nights and hard work that got us to this moment. This Big, Beautiful Bill is a huge win for all Americans, and I urge the Senate to pass it as quickly as possible so we can get it to President Trump’s desk and start delivering the relief Americans have been waiting for.”