Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in spine and interventional spine technology that improves spinal surgery outcomes, today announced its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Financial and Business Highlights

Management Commentary

"Operational performance during the first quarter has put fiscal 2025 on a solid start to the year for Aurora Spine, with it being the best first quarter on Company record," said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine. "The company’s success continues to come from our key proprietary product platforms, especially the SiLO-TFX system and the ZIP-51, which offers patients and doctors best-in-class products to conduct fusion in the lumbar/sacral region of the spine without the need for any screws. Our DEXA franchise also continues to make significant strides, and we are looking forward to the launch of our DEXA-L series later this year. Rounding off our proprietary product portfolio is the data behind the usage of these products, which we expect to share regarding our proprietary ZIP device at the upcoming ASPN conference in July."

"Our prospects for the future are extremely positive, as there are several catalysts in place for the Company to grow revenues in fiscal 2025 by at least 20%. We feel confident in our future growth given the immense R&D push we committed to in the past few years. Our confidence for the remainder of 2025 and beyond also stems from the launch of two products later this year, with the DEXA-L, a specialized lumbar interbody fusion device designed to match a patient's bone density, to promote bone in-growth, and improve fusion rates in ALIF and LLIF procedures and our newest product platform AERO™, a facet fusion system. We are in the midst of producing initial kits for the AERO and gearing up to conduct initial surgeries in the coming months.”

“We now have a very encompassing portfolio of proprietary products, all of which provide ease of use for the doctor and applied in minimally invasive procedures. This will also create better outcomes for patients with smaller incisions, which limit blood loss and allow patients to return home the same day of the procedure and experience faster recovery times. These are all ‘win-wins’ for the doctors and patients and we believe Aurora’s products are paving the way for many of these procedures to occur in a minimally invasive manner for years to come."

Chad Clouse, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Spine, commented, “The Company continues to demonstrate good progress with another record quarter from a revenue perspective and additional growth over the prior year period. We continue to be mindful of our expenses and maintain tight expense controls to preserve cash. We are confident in the company’s future and are well positioned to capitalize on additional growth opportunities in the remainder of the year.

The company’s financial performance in fiscal 2024 was improved and moving in the right direction. During 2024, the company reported its first profitable quarter in company history and is on a trajectory for additional success. We have made significant progress on lowering our accounts receivable, which has enabled the company to fund additional product training with doctors and build out our internal sales team. We are very proud of our achievements in 2024 and have really executed on putting the company into a great position for continued growth and sustainable profitability during 2025 and beyond.”

Financial Results

Revenue Growth: Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $4.42 million, an increase of 10.0% when compared to $4.01 million in the same quarter one year ago. The improvements in revenues over 2024 were due to more procedures conducted in ambulatory surgical and pain centers that incorporated Aurora products like the ZIP and SiLO TFX. The Company targeted the pain market with increased marketing, training, new product releases, and an increase in the sales staff.

Gross Margin: Gross margin on total revenues were 58.0% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 61.9% in Q1 of 2024. Gross margin was lower compared to last year due to increased shipping costs and higher distributor commissions, offset by lower royalty costs. Higher distributor commissions were due to a higher percentage of sales to ortho/neurosurgeons through distributors.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $2.90 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses in Q1 2025 included $0.285 million of non-cash expenses, compared to $0.339 million of non-cash expenses. Operating expenses are higher during the current quarter primarily due to an increase in total compensation, discretionary education and training spend, and health insurance offset by a decrease in consulting, professional fees and research and development.

EBITDAC: EBITDAC (a non-GAAP figure non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation) was $(0.02) million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.12 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDAC was slightly lower from year ago results due to higher expenses from the implementation of internal sales team.

Net loss: Net loss was $(0.350) million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2024 with a loss of $(0.267) million. Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share was $(0.00) per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $(0.00) per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Full financial statements can be found on SEDAR at (www.sedarplus.ca).

SELECTED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INFORMATION

The following table summarizes selected key financial data.

As at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ $ Cash 488,693 825,621 766,829 Receivables 4,098,086 3,784,857 3,968,439 Prepaid and other current assets 229,444 276,084 204,173 Inventory 3,817,659 3,613,557 3,562,349 Current assets 8,633,882 8,500,119 8,501,790 Note receivable 295,871 323,663 454,628 Intangible assets 785,314 801,625 753,180 Property and equipment 2,038,936 2,047,989 2,275,478 Total assets 11,754,003 11,673,387 11,985,076 Current liabilities 4,263,792 3,884,233 3,273,058 Non-current liabilities 3,361,493 3,391,892 3,414,695 Share capital 27,720,815 27,657,591 27,657,591

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The Company’s functional currency is the US dollar (USD). The functional currency of the Company’s US subsidiary Aurora is USD.

Operating results for each quarter for the last two fiscal years are presented in the table below.

* EBITDAC is a non-GAAP, non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation. This amount includes Gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment and Other income (expense).

** Outstanding options and warrants have not been included in the calculation of the diluted loss per share as they would have the effect of being anti-dilutive.

***Net loss includes the FV remeasurement on the note receivable.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

