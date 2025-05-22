EECOMOBILITY Appoints Dr. Amit Monga as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth and AI-Driven Innovation

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EECOMOBILITY, a Canadian technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for advanced battery testing and monitoring systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Amit Monga as its new President, effective immediately. Dr. Monga brings a distinguished track record in innovation leadership, strategic growth, and capital markets.

EECOMOBILITY, has developed cutting-edge AI software tailored for the automotive, energy storage, industrial, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Its flagship product line, EECOPower, used by customers globally, delivers rapid battery cell and module testing and characterization systems.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amit Monga to EECOMOBILITY,” said Dr. Saeid Habibi, CEO of EECOMOBILITY. “His deep expertise in AI and capital markets, and commitment to sustainable development align perfectly with our mission. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in clean and intelligent technologies.”

Scott Pelton, Co-founder of RiSC Capital, added: “At RiSC Capital, we look for companies poised to shape the future. Dr. Amit Monga’s leadership will supercharge EECOMOBILITY’s trajectory, turning breakthrough battery and AI technologies into global standards. We are excited to support this next phase of rapid growth and transformative impact.”

Thurston Cromwell, head of Emerson Ventures and vice president of development and innovation at Emerson, commented: “By bringing in experienced leadership, the company is well-positioned to scale its advanced battery testing technology and meet critical customer needs across the global industrial landscape. Emerson Ventures is proud to back teams pioneering breakthrough solutions and excited to support EECOMOBILITY as they enter this next phase of growth.”

Justin Charbonneau, Venture Principal, Automotive Ventures, said: “Bringing in seasoned leadership is a smart move at this stage of EECOMOBILITY’s growth. We’re excited to support the company as it continues to scale under strong executive guidance.”

“I am honored to join EECOMOBILITY at such a transformative time,” said Dr. Monga. “The company’s AI-driven technology and its commitment to safety and sustainability are exactly what the future of energy demands. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to grow the company, scale our impact and deliver intelligent, eco-conscious solutions to the world.”

Dr. Monga holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta, where his research focused on solving complex reliability-based problems using genetic algorithms. Over the past two decades he has worked with the boards and management teams of leading public and private technology companies as an investment banker, venture capitalist and board member, advising them on growth and financing strategies.

