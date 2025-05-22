CloudIBN Strengthens Cloud Security with Expert VAPT Testing Services for 2025

CloudIBN- VAPT Service Provider in USA

CloudIBN boosts VAPT Testing services for securing cloud, mobile, & IoT with expert testing to cut risks, ensure compliance, and reduce vulnerabilities by 75%.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber threats are getting smarter, faster, and more dangerous every day. While companies rush to adopt cloud-first strategies and scale their digital operations, security often struggles to keep up. That’s where CloudIBN steps in—expanding its powerful Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Services to meet the needs of today’s complex cloud environments. Modern enterprises face unique security challenges as they adopt multi-cloud, hybrid, and containerized infrastructures. CloudIBN’s advanced VAPT testing services empower businesses to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate vulnerabilities across their cloud workloads, ensuring robust security, continuous compliance and minimizing risk exposure.The Urgency of VAPT in 2025According to a recent report, over 99% of cloud security failures through 2025 will stem from misconfigurations and inadequate risk assessments. With the rise of AI-powered attacks, ransomware-as-a-service, and API breaches, cloud environments are increasingly targeted. Traditional perimeter defences are no longer enough. VAPT is now a critical control in the cloud security lifecycle, offering visibility, validation, and verifiable assurance. CloudIBN’s VAPT Services help enterprises uncover the hidden risks in their cloud architecture—before attackers do. Types of VAPT Services Offered by CloudIBN
CloudIBN provides a comprehensive range of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) services to ensure that all aspects of your digital infrastructure are secure and resilient to attacks. Our VAPT services are tailored to address the unique risks associated with different platforms and technologies. Here's an overview of the key VAPT services we offer:
1. Web Application VAPT: Comprehensive testing for web applications to identify vulnerabilities like SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other common attack vectors. We simulate real-world attacks to ensure your web apps are secure against cyber threats.2. Mobile Application VAPT: In-depth security assessments of mobile applications across Android and iOS platforms. We detect vulnerabilities like insecure data storage, improper session handling, and API security issues, ensuring that your mobile apps are robust and user-safe.3. Network Penetration Testing: Testing for weaknesses in your network infrastructure, including internal and external network vulnerabilities. This service evaluates firewalls, routers, switches, and other network components to ensure your organization’s network security is bulletproof.4. Cloud Infrastructure VAPT: A deep dive into the security of your cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.), focusing on misconfigurations, unauthorized access, and other vulnerabilities that could expose your sensitive data or resources in the cloud.5. IoT Device Security Testing: Evaluation of IoT devices and their associated networks to identify potential vulnerabilities in hardware, software, and communication protocols, ensuring your connected devices are secure from exploitation.6. Secure Source Code Review: Manual and automated review of your application source code to identify security flaws, coding vulnerabilities, and compliance issues. This service ensures that your code is secure from the very beginning of the development cycle.Key Features of CloudIBN’s VAPT ServicesCloudIBN’s Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) services are designed to proactively identify security gaps, reduce risk exposure, and ensure your infrastructure is resilient against modern cyber threats. Here’s what sets our VAPT offering apart:1. Cloud-Native Vulnerability Assessment: Detects misconfigurations, exposed services, insecure APIs, and known vulnerabilities across cloud and container platforms.2. Expert-Led Penetration Testing: Manual exploitation and Scenario-based testing by certified professionals (OSCP, CEH, CREST) to simulate real-world attacker behaviour.
3. Risk-Based Prioritization & Reporting: Actionable, risk-ranked reports for both technical teams and executive stakeholders, with remediation guidance and compliance alignment.
4. Compliance-Ready Testing: Testing aligned with key regulatory frameworks including ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, and industry-specific mandates.
5. DevSecOps Integration: Seamless testing integration into CI/CD pipelines for agile development without compromising security.
Why Choose CloudIBN for VAPT?
Cyber threats are a constant challenge for businesses and can have serious consequences if not addressed. CloudIBN’s VAPT testing Services offer a proactive approach to identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. As an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and cybersecurity provider, CloudIBN is a trusted expert in securing digital infrastructures. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, we specialize in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting, cloud security, and compliance solutions. We offer thorough, effective, and customized vulnerability assessments to safeguard your business from potential risks.1. Deep Cloud Expertise: Specialized testing for cloud-native services such as Kubernetes, serverless, container registries, and API gateways.2. 24/7 Support & Remediation Guidance: Access to security consultants for post-assessment support and retesting.3. Customized Testing Plans: Tailored scope based on business size, threat model, and cloud deployment model.4. Faster Time to Compliance: Accelerate audits and regulatory reporting with built-in compliance templates and evidence gathering.Proven Outcomes with CloudIBN’s VAPT ServicesClients leveraging CloudIBN’s VAPT capabilities have reported:1. Up to 75% reduction in exploitable cloud vulnerabilities2. Accelerated compliance readiness by 40%3. Improved security posture in hybrid and multi-cloud deploymentsCloudIBN’s results-driven approach ensures measurable improvements, enabling organizations to securely innovate and grow with confidence.Modern cloud environments demand modern security strategies. CloudIBN’s VAPT services offer businesses a proactive and tailored approach to identify weaknesses, enhance security, and ensure compliance across cloud platforms. CloudIBN’s expert-led penetration testing and vulnerability assessments are designed to find and fix potential risks before they’re exploited by attackers. By leveraging CloudIBN's VAPT audit services, your business will gain an edge in a constantly evolving cyber threat landscape. Invest in your organization's future by ensuring that your cloud infrastructure is both secure and compliant. Reach out to CloudIBN today to explore how our VAPT solutions can help you manage risks, meet compliance requirements, and build a robust security posture.

About CloudIBN:
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified and Level 5-accredited IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

