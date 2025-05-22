Bitget Wallet Unveils Full-Stack Roadmap Across Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover

Bitget Wallet's $1M Community Incentive Campaign and Global Champion Program Drive Real-World Adoption Under Crypto for Everyone Movement





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has unveiled its product roadmap following a recent brand overhaul, outlining a series of updates designed to simplify crypto and expand real-world use. The roadmap is built around four core functions—Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover —and is backed by a $1 million community incentive campaign and the launch of a global Champion Program aimed at accelerating adoption. These initiatives are part of Bitget Wallet's broader Crypto for Everyone movement , which focuses on making self-custody tools more accessible, intuitive, and useful in everyday life.

"Bitget Wallet is no longer just a place to store tokens — it's becoming the starting point for how people trade, earn, pay, and explore onchain," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "This roadmap is about delivering smarter, simpler crypto experiences that solve real user pain points and bring crypto closer to everyday life."

With over 80 million users globally, Bitget Wallet has evolved from a basic wallet app into a full-featured gateway for onchain activity. Its trading experience now covers the entire flow — discover, analyze, and execute — with tools like Hot Picks, real-time alerts, and curated token insights designed to surface early-stage opportunities. Through Bitget Wallet Alpha, users can monitor smart money movements, onchain behaviors such as sniper bots and dev wallet activity, and access tools including market charts, AI-generated summaries, and sentiment feeds. Trades are executed through a one-click, gas-free Super DEX that aggregates liquidity across 100+ DEXs and supports tokens across 130+ blockchains, with MEV protection and dynamic slippage built in.

To help users grow their assets, Bitget Wallet currently offers one-click staking and automated yield generation, and will soon launch its Simple Yield Vault, enabling balances to earn interest automatically while remaining instantly spendable. Future updates include support for tokenized real-world assets, such as stocks, bonds, and gold, allowing users to manage diversified portfolios directly within the app. An upgraded Earn Dashboard will offer performance tracking with gain charts and detailed earning breakdowns.

On the payments front, Bitget Wallet is one of the first wallets to integrate a built-in shop page, where users can purchase goods and services from over 300 brands using crypto — without needing to convert to fiat. From mobile top-ups and gaming to travel and e-commerce, the shop covers major global merchants like Amazon, Google Play, Shopee, and more. Through Payfi integrations , the wallet is the only self-custodial wallet supporting maximum payment flexibility via crypto cards, QR code scans, and in-app purchases. Integrations with national QR code systems in Asia and Latin America are also underway to support local merchant payments. The Bitget Wallet Card is already live in Asia, with further expansion in Europe and Latin America to support everyday crypto spending globally.

To make onboarding easier, Bitget Wallet will soon launch Simple Mode in selected regions, offering a streamlined interface where the concept of gas and chains are completely abstracted away and tailored to Web3 newcomers. A new AI-powered support chatbot is in development to assist users in real time. In parallel, the platform's Discover page is being upgraded into a central hub for onchain activity, featuring a smart DApp browser, testnet tools, multi-chain playbooks, and push notifications for airdrops and project updates, making it easier for users to navigate the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Security continues to be a core focus. Bitget Wallet uses advanced encryption and MPC-based recovery to simplify account access without relying on traditional seed phrases. Real-time risk detection, phishing alerts, and smart transaction protections work together to help users stay safe. As wallets expand from basic storage into multi-functional financial apps, Bitget Wallet continues to prioritize both security and simplicity across user experience.

Bitget Wallet's roadmap highlights its broader vision of building a crypto wallet for everyone — from first-time users to advanced traders. With nearly 100 Web3 projects joining its Crypto for Everyone Movement , Bitget Wallet is launching new user onboarding programs, educational initiatives, and ecosystem partnerships — backed by a $1 million incentive campaign to drive adoption. Complementing these efforts, the Bitget Wallet Champion Program empowers community leaders and content creators worldwide to drive Web3 adoption through education, engagement, and exclusive rewards. The wallet aims to close the gap between crypto and real-world usage, enabling anyone to benefit from Web3 — wherever they are on their journey.

