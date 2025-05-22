Helmet Mounted Display Market to Surge with 6.2% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 1,599.9 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

HMD market grows with rising demand for real-time awareness, hands-free use, and training tech across defense, aviation, and industry, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the helmet mounted display market was valued at USD 825.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The helmet mounted display market shows growing demand because defense and aerospace industries alongside industrial sectors need live situational awareness that operates without hands in real time. The incorporation of these systems has become essential for safety and performance alongside decision-making because they provide critical data directly visible to users in their field of view.Non-intuitive screen interfaces together with manual map-checking processes give way to advanced displays which track head movement to remove visual interferences and boost operational effectiveness primarily for time-critical tasks in dangerous or physically limiting situations. Technological advancements including sophisticated optical devices combined with motion detectors and virtual reality overlays now enable HMDs to go way beyond both HUDs and wearable technologies.Worldwide adoption of augmented reality technology continues to expand because aerospace programs and defense forces and various industrial sectors need enhanced maintenance support and complex operational guidance. These displays create essential capabilities that benefit applications across combat training and pilot targeting systems and AR-enhanced field service work environments.Innovation regarding microdisplays and integrated sensors and eye-tracking technologies matches the industry's development trajectory because of growing investments in defense modernization and pilot safety measures and smart manufacturing platforms and technology. Market expansion of HMD technology will continue strengthening in the approaching years due to a combination of enhancing military programs and developing battlefield needs together with expanding business applications.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe helmet mounted display market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 1,600 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 723.2 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2035Predominating market players are BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., HTC Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo DRS., Raytheon Technologies, Sony Corporation, Thales Group, and Varjo Technologies.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 124.0 million“Rising demand for real-time situational awareness, increasing adoption of augmented reality in defense and aviation, and growing need for hands-free, high-precision data visualization are expected to drive substantial growth in the helmet mounted display market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Helmet Mounted Display MarketKey players in the helmet-mounted display industry include BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd.,HTC Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo DRS., Raytheon Technologies, Sony Corporation, Thales Group, Varjo Technologies.Market DevelopmentThe HMD market is growing rapidly, driven by advances in microdisplays, AR integration, and improved head-tracking. Defense and aerospace lead adoption for enhanced situational awareness and targeting. Commercial use is rising, especially in training and simulation. Investment is strong in AI-enabled, high-resolution, lightweight HMDs. Growth is expected across regions due to digital transformation and rising military modernization efforts.For example, in December 2024, BAE Systems has been awarded a USD 150 million contract by the Eurofighter consortium comprising Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK to advance the development of its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display. This initiative aims to enhance the helmet's capabilities through advanced engineering and flight testing, ensuring pilots receive cutting-edge situational awareness tools.Helmet Mounted Display Indusry News:In September 2023, the company secured a £133 million contract from BAE Systems to upgrade its StrikerII Helmet-Mounted Display for Eurofighter Typhoon use. The advanced system features digital night vision with a full-color display, allowing pilots to view critical data directly on their visor. By Type (Slide-On HMDs (SOHMDs), Integrated HMDs (IHMDs), Helmet-Mounted Sight (HMS)), By Technology (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR)), By Component (Processors and Memory, Displays, Lenses, Sensors, Controllers, Cameras, Cases and Connectors, Others), By Application (Military and Defense, Civil Aviation, Industrial & Maintenance, Training & Simulation, Sports & Entertainment). 