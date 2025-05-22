Green Tea Extracts Market to Surpass USD 6.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Natural Wellness Products: FMI

Green Tea Extracts Market

The Green Tea Extracts market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and health-enhancing ingredients.

Rising demand for clean-label and functional ingredients is brewing strong growth in the green tea extracts market—where wellness meets innovation in every drop.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green tea extracts market is set to grow from a projected USD 3,434.7 million in 2025 to USD 6,508.1 million by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer inclination towards natural health products, expanding applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and the rising popularity of clean-label dietary supplements and beverages.Green tea extracts, available in both organic and conventional forms, are derived through distinct production methods. Organic green tea extracts are cultivated using natural fertilizers and composts, while conventional variants rely on synthetic fertilizers and often undergo chemical treatment. Although traditional extracts are commonly produced by small-scale manufacturers, they often command a premium price over organic alternatives, impacting overall demand. Tea remains one of the most consumed beverages worldwide, and the green tea extract segment continues to benefit from its association with wellness, detoxification, and antioxidant properties. Health-Conscious Consumer Trends Accelerate Green Tea Extract Market ExpansionThe global green tea extract market size forecast for 2025–2035 indicates significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness around natural and functional ingredients. With the surge in demand for plant-based supplements, green tea extract has gained prominence as a go-to source of natural antioxidants and green tea polyphenols, particularly catechins such as EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate).Health trends focused on preventive care and wellness are fueling consumer interest in green tea extract applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, as well as in functional foods and beverages. The market is responding to growing demand with innovative formulations designed to support anti-aging, metabolism boosting, and immune system health. The market is responding to growing demand with innovative formulations designed to support anti-aging, metabolism boosting, and immune system health.Diverse Applications Across Functional Foods, Beverages, and CosmeceuticalsGreen tea extract, once confined primarily to the beverage industry, has now expanded its footprint into nutraceutical ingredients , herbal supplements, skincare, and even oral hygiene products. The cosmeceutical applications of green tea extract are especially gaining ground due to the ingredient’s anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.The green tea extract market segmentation by form and end-use highlights its use in both liquid and powder forms. The powdered form, in particular, is widely used in functional food and beverage ingredients such as smoothies, protein powders, teas, and energy drinks. Its versatility and high concentration of antioxidants make it attractive for both manufacturers and consumers.In the pharmaceutical industry, green tea extract is increasingly integrated into supplements for weight management, cholesterol control, and blood sugar regulation. These health benefits are further encouraging product innovation in the dietary supplement sector.Emergence of Organic Green Tea Extract in Functional BeveragesWith an increasing shift towards clean-label products, the organic green tea extract market for functional beverages is gaining strong momentum. Manufacturers are tapping into the consumer preference for organic and sustainably sourced products by offering green tea extract derived from organically grown leaves, processed without synthetic additives.Functional beverages featuring green tea extract are particularly popular among millennials and Gen Z consumers who seek natural energy boosts and mental clarity. The clean-label movement and growing aversion to artificial additives are propelling these beverages to the forefront of the wellness industry. Region-wise Insights:United States (CAGR: 6.8%)Driven by a rising preference for natural supplements, the U.S. market benefits from the popularity of clean-label diets and functional beverages. Demand is especially high in dietary supplements, RTD green tea drinks, and beauty products. Local nutraceutical giants are heavily investing in green tea research and new product development.United Kingdom (CAGR: 6.5%)The UK is witnessing strong market momentum due to its vibrant herbal wellness sector and increasing demand for skincare products containing green tea extracts. A consumer shift toward active lifestyles and e-commerce platforms promoting natural health solutions is further accelerating growth.European Union (CAGR: 6.7%)In countries like Germany, France, and Italy, the demand for polyphenol-rich, plant-based products is boosting market performance. Regulatory support for natural ingredients and growing cosmetic applications are key drivers, with green tea extract making its way into anti-aging skincare and wellness supplements.Japan (CAGR: 6.6%)Japan’s deep-rooted tea culture supports market maturity, with ongoing innovations in health drinks, skincare, and supplements. Advanced extraction technologies enhance product efficacy, while premium, ceremonial-grade teas gain traction among health-conscious consumers.South Korea (CAGR: 6.6%)The booming K-beauty industry and interest in herbal wellness fuel South Korea’s green tea extracts market. Fermented green tea products are trending, and premium organic teas are in high demand. Export growth is also evident in cosmetics and nutraceuticals containing green tea actives.Competition Outlook:The green tea extracts market is moderately fragmented with key players including DSM, Tate & Lyle, Givaudan, NOW Foods, Herbalife, Nutra Green Biotechnology, and Taiyo International. Competitive advantages are shaped by innovation in extraction techniques, compliance with global regulatory standards, and diversified application portfolios. Companies are also leveraging digital marketing and influencer collaborations to reach health-conscious consumers more effectively.• Kemin Industries, Inc.• Naturex (Givaudan Group)• Glanbia Nutritionals• Blue California• Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Herbal Extracts Pvt. Competition Outlook:The green tea extracts market is moderately fragmented with key players including DSM, Tate & Lyle, Givaudan, NOW Foods, Herbalife, Nutra Green Biotechnology, and Taiyo International. Competitive advantages are shaped by innovation in extraction techniques, compliance with global regulatory standards, and diversified application portfolios. Companies are also leveraging digital marketing and influencer collaborations to reach health-conscious consumers more effectively.• Kemin Industries, Inc.• Naturex (Givaudan Group)• Glanbia Nutritionals• Blue California• Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Herbal Extracts Pvt. Ltd. Key SegmentationBy Product Type:• Tea polyphenols• Tea catechins• Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)• CaffeineBy Application Type:• Pharmaceuticals• Food & Beverages• RTD Teas• Functional Foods• Dietary Supplements• Energy Drinks• Others• Cosmetics• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa 