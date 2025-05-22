Alchip Technologies Reports 2025 FIRST QUARTER Financial Results

Net Income and Gross Profits Up YoY Despite Small Revenue Decline

Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies has reported year-over-year growth in first quarter 2025 net income and gross profit, despite a slight year-over-year decline in first quarter 2025 revenue.

First quarter 2025 revenue is $318.7 million, down 4.4% from first quarter 2024 revenue of $333.6 million. It is also 21.1 % lower than fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $404.1 million.

Net income for first quarter 2025 is $44.4 million, up 13.9 % from first quarter 2024 net income of $39 million, but down 22% from fourth quarter 2024 net income of $56.9 million. Likewise, first quarter 2025 gross profit reached $73.8 million, a 17.8% increase over first quarter 2024 gross profit of $62.7 million, but down 13.8% from fourth quarter 2024 gross profit of $85.6 million.

President and CEO Johnny Shen attributed the revenue decline to a tapering off 7nm AI chip shipments to a North American customer, coupled with a seasonal shift in NRE projects.

Geographically, Alchip reported that North America accounted for 93% of first quarter 2025 revenue, up from 77% from the same quarter a year before. Asia Pacific contributed 5% of first quarter 2025 revenue, while Japan accounted for 2%.

On a technology basis, 5nm and more advanced geometry designs accounted for 41% of first quarter 2025 revenue, with designs at the 7nm node accounting for 55%. Designs at nodes ranging from 12nm and larger geometries accounted for the remaining 4%. The Company’s bellwether high-performance computing applications accounted for 95% of first quarter 2025 revenue.

Mr. Shen also provided a technology update, reporting that the North American NRE pipeline remains strong and that the company has taped out its first 3nm AI accelerator project, with mass production expected in early 2026. He also stated that the company anticipates strong demand for high-performance computing NRE projects, especially in North American, where the HPC field keeps on being robust.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Depository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange. The Company is well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

