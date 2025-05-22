Press Release

Nokia and Three Sweden expand access to fast broadband through 5G Fixed Wireless Access for improved connectivity

New options for high-speed broadband where fiber is unavailable.

Stronger local market presence for Nokia in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 2 brings faster high-performance broadband delivery.

22 May 2025

Espoo, Finland: Nokia has been selected by Hi3G Access AB (known as ‘Three’ in Sweden) to supply its high-performance Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology towards Three’s Business to Business (B2B) customers. The collaboration enables Three Sweden to offer faster, more accessible, reliable high-capacity broadband to households and small businesses across the country - particularly in areas not yet covered by fiber networks.

This milestone deployment brings a new, trusted Western vendor into the Swedish FWA market and strengthens Nokia’s position in one of the most competitive broadband markets in Europe. With Nokia’s FastMile 5G Gateway 2, users will benefit from easier access to reliable, high-speed internet where fiber is not available or would be too expensive to deploy. For consumers and businesses, this means the ability to stream, work, study and connect faster than ever before, even in hard-to-reach or underserved areas.

“Our goal is to give customers broadband they can trust, which is fast, reliable and ready to support whatever they want to do online. Nokia’s solution gives us the quality and performance we need, and it's backed by a company we know we can trust to scale with us,” said Patrik Flodin, Product Manager at Three Sweden.

“Welcoming Three Sweden as a new customer is a significant moment in our FWA journey. This project reflects our shared ambition to deliver dependable, high-performance broadband experiences using mobile networks as the foundation. With one of the best 5G FWA solutions in the market, Nokia supports operators who want to scale fixed, wireless and mobile broadband quickly and cost-effectively,” added Peter Wennerström, Country Manager for Sweden at Nokia.

This cooperation reinforces Nokia’s commitment to supporting service providers across Europe as they address the digital divide and offer high-performance connectivity to more users more efficiently.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Fixed Wireless Access

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Hi3G Access AB (known as ‘Three’ in Sweden)

Three Scandinavia (Hi3G Access AB) was founded in December 2000 with the vision of creating an entirely new platform for mobile communication. Today, Three owns and operates 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks in Sweden and Denmark and has approximately 2,000 employees. Three Scandinavia, part of the global 3 Group with operations in eleven countries, is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison (60%) and Swedish Investor AB (40%). Learn more about Three at www.tre.se and about the 3 Group at www.three.com.

