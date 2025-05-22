EBC Financial Group and Brokeree Solutions Forge Strategic Knowledge Partnership to Empower Global Trading Community

EBC Financial Group and Brokeree Solutions announce a strategic knowledge partnership, uniting trading expertise and fintech innovation to empower the global trading community.

Collaboration combines trading expertise and technology to deliver smarter strategies, education, and tools for traders worldwide.

UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC), a global leader in financial brokerage and asset management, is proud to announce a strategic knowledge partnership with Brokeree Solutions, a cutting-edge technology provider serving multi-asset brokers worldwide. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EBC’s mission to build a transparent, education-driven investment community, bringing together two industry leaders to share expertise, innovative technologies, and actionable insights for the benefit of traders and investors around the globe.

At the heart of this partnership is a joint commitment to knowledge sharing, with a strong focus on copy trading, a fast-evolving space that empowers both novice and seasoned traders. EBC and Brokeree will co-develop educational content and practical insights tailored to traders, brokers, and signal providers, helping them apply effective risk management tools, adopt best practices, and enhance their overall trading performance.

“At EBC Financial Group, our mission is to build a transparent, inclusive investment community where traders are empowered through access to the right tools, insights, and education,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “This knowledge partnership with Brokeree Solutions goes beyond technology — it’s about leveraging shared expertise to create a more confident, results-driven trading environment. Together, we’re building a platform where both new and experienced traders can learn, grow, and thrive.”

A Technology-Backed Knowledge Partnership

Brokeree Solutions contributes its turnkey Social Trading investment system, enabling users to register as either professional traders or followers directly through a broker’s platform. The system features advanced stop-loss/take-profit controls, proportional trade copying, and symbol-specific signal filtering, all designed to support safe, flexible trading.

EBC complements this with its global market expertise, investor-centric approach, and commitment to transparency, helping traders understand and apply copy trading as an educational tool, especially valuable in today’s complex financial landscape. By making professional-level tools accessible to a wider audience, the partnership transforms copy trading into a gateway for skill development and market participation.

Content and Webinar Series to Strengthen Trading Knowledge

As part of this knowledge-driven collaboration, EBC and Brokeree are introducing a monthly article series starting this May, covering a wide range of trading and investment topics. These insights will be designed to address real-world challenges faced by traders and provide actionable strategies to improve performance, risk control, and decision-making. Each article will tap into the shared expertise of both companies and will be published across digital channels to benefit the wider trading community.

Additionally, the partnership will feature a quarterly webinar series, bringing traders, brokers, and signal providers together for deep-dive discussions on high-impact topics. The first webinar, launching soon, will explore Risk Management, a critical area for both individual and institutional traders. The session will examine practical techniques, platform-level risk tools, and best practices to help participants strengthen their trading discipline and capital protection.

These initiatives aim not only to educate but also to foster engagement and dialogue within the trading community, ensuring that knowledge flows both ways, from experts to users, and from the front lines of trading back to those shaping the technology and strategy.

"We value our clients' trust in our technology and expertise. The partnership will provide traders and signal providers worldwide to examine advanced copy trading features that will help adjust copy trading strategy and increase the efficiency of risk management tools applied,” said Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development (APAC, UK, Americas) at Brokeree Solutions. "This platform empowers brokers to cultivate a more inclusive and risk-informed trading environment, ultimately driving growth and strengthening relationships with trading communities."

This knowledge partnership underscores the shared vision of EBC and Brokeree: a future where technology, education, and transparency converge to empower traders worldwide. As financial markets grow increasingly complex, the collaboration aims to equip every trader - from beginners to experts - with the tools, confidence, and understanding they need to make smarter, more informed decisions.

Through these collaborations, EBC and Brokeree are not just advancing the future of copy trading, they are laying the foundation for a more informed, connected, and resilient investment community.

For more information on EBC and Brokeree, please visit https://www.ebc.com. and brokeree.com

Disclaimer:

Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) entails a substantial risk of swift financial loss due to leverage, rendering it inappropriate for all investors; thus, a thorough evaluation of your investment objectives, expertise, and risk appetite is imperative prior to engagement.

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in key financial hubs—including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

About Brokeree Solutions

Founded in 2013, Brokeree Solutions has consistently enhanced the technologies for multi-asset brokers worldwide. Leveraging extensive experience, the company contributed to the fintech area of the online trading industry by developing innovative solutions, streamlining operational procedures, and setting up advanced risk management systems.

Brokeree's flagship offerings include cross-platform Social Trading, Prop Pulse, Liquidity Bridge, and cross-server PAMM. Additionally, Brokeree provides over 50 solutions and tools designed to help brokers enhance their operations in areas such as account management, risk management, and liquidity management, accessible to brokers using MT4, MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms.

brokeree.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.