Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to Gorman Group’s purchase of Weyerhaeuser’s operations in Princeton:

“I welcome Gorman Group’s purchase of Weyerhaeuser’s operations in Princeton. Locally, family-owned-and-operated forest companies are the lifeblood of the forest industry and a cornerstone of our economy. For too long, most major milling operations have been the realm of big industrial conglomerates. But today, the West-Kelowna-based business is reversing that trend. Companies like Gorman Group believe in the future of forestry and they know that B.C. is a great place to invest in that future. Their investment is good for the forestry sector, good for workers and their families, good for the people of Princeton and good for B.C.”