Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to Gorman Group’s purchase of Weyerhaeuser’s operations in Princeton:
“I welcome Gorman Group’s purchase of Weyerhaeuser’s operations in Princeton. Locally, family-owned-and-operated forest companies are the lifeblood of the forest industry and a cornerstone of our economy. For too long, most major milling operations have been the realm of big industrial conglomerates. But today, the West-Kelowna-based business is reversing that trend. Companies like Gorman Group believe in the future of forestry and they know that B.C. is a great place to invest in that future. Their investment is good for the forestry sector, good for workers and their families, good for the people of Princeton and good for B.C.”
https://news.gov.bc.ca/32377
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Minister’s statement on Gorman Group’s mill purchase
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.