APRA publishes a new FAQ on the Your Future, Your Super performance test

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a new frequently asked question (FAQ) to provide further guidance on the administration of the Government’s Your Future, Your Super performance test.

The new FAQ released today provides the benchmark representative administration fees and expenses for the 12 months to March 2025.

The FAQs are available on the APRA website at: Your Future, Your Super Frequently Asked Questions.

