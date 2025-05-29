High School Student Eli Girtz Launches Volunteer Corps to Support Seniors at Lincoln Towers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school junior and Lincoln Towers resident Eli Girtz is leading a team of volunteers to support senior residents and empower them to age in place. His Volunteer Corps initiative partners with Project Open, a nonprofit that provides seniors with essential support services and social, recreational, and educational activities so that residents can thrive in the Lincoln Towers and larger NYC communities.

Recognizing that senior residents make up a significant portion of the 4,000 apartments within the eight-building Lincoln Towers complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Girtz established the Volunteer Corps to provide vital tech assistance to seniors in need. Since launching in 2024, his program has provided tech support to over 60 seniors, teaching them how to navigate smartphones, tablets, and other devices and access features and applications to improve their quality of life.

“One woman asked for help accessing the MTA bus times,” Girtz recalls. “After working with her for an hour, not only could she find the bus times, but she also learned how to use all the buttons on her phone, access the app store, and find other train and bus schedules.”

To date, five clinics have been held, with more scheduled this spring. Next fall, the program will expand to include a grocery shopping assistance service, further supporting the day-to-day needs of the Lincoln Towers senior community.

Beyond technical support, the initiative fosters meaningful connections. “The high school students involved have provided more than tech expertise. They’ve established intergenerational relationships between themselves and the older population,” says Peter Beitchman, President of the Board of Project Open. “Based on the success of the tech program, we are exploring other intergenerational ideas, including friendly visiting, reading to older residents, and perhaps a weekly check-in program.”

Girtz plans to continue growing the program and pass the torch to a younger student when he graduates.

About Eli Girtz

Eli Girtz is a junior at the Abraham Joshua Heschel School in New York City, where he excels in math and physics. Outside of his academic and volunteer efforts, he enjoys playing sports and spending time with friends. Girtz hopes to pursue a career in Real Estate in the future.

