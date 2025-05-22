Litho Laminated Packaging Market to Reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for High-Quality Packaging | FMI

Litho Laminated Packaging Market

The USA litho-laminated packaging market is set to grow at a 3.6% CAGR by 2035, driven by rising demand for premium gift packaging during holidays.

Litho laminated packaging offers high-quality graphics with sturdy corrugated backing ideal for retail appeal and protection. This market is growing with rising demand for premium packaging.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global litho laminated packaging market is poised for significant growth in the future years. According to industry estimations, the market is estimated to be worth USD 10.2 billion in 2025 and USD 16.3 billion by 2035, representing a steady CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.In 2024, litho laminated packaging earned USD 9.8 billion in revenue, highlighting the growing need for high-quality, long-lasting, and visually pleasing packaging solutions across a wide range of industries. The constant development trajectory reflects the increasing use of litho laminated packaging in industries such as consumer products, electronics, and e-commerce, where outstanding print quality and structural strength are crucial.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!The litho laminated packaging market has been gaining significant momentum due to its premium appeal, durability, and cost-effectiveness. This type of packaging is widely used across industries such as food & beverage, consumer goods packaging, electronics packaging and pharmaceuticals packaging . The growing demand for high-quality printed packaging that enhances brand visibility has propelled the growth of this market.Litho laminated packaging is created by laminating a lithographically printed paperboard onto a corrugated substrate. This results in a packaging solution that offers the strength of corrugated packaging with the aesthetic appeal of offset printing. The increasing preference for sustainable and visually appealing packaging solutions has driven the adoption of litho laminated packaging.Key Takeaways From the Litho Laminated Packaging Market• The global litho laminated packaging market recorded a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2024.• Market value reached USD 9.8 billion in 2024, reflecting positive growth.• The USA market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2035.• The UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2035.• Offset lithography will dominate printing technology, accounting for 71.3% market share by 2035.• Paperboard will be the leading material, holding a 72.7% market share by the end of 2035.Transform Your Strategy—Dive into Our Plastic Packaging Industry Analysis and Unlock Tomorrow’s Innovations Today.Exploring the Forces Fueling Growth in the Litho Laminated Packaging Sector1. Increased Demand for High-Quality Printing and Graphics: Litho laminated packaging offers superior print quality, making it a preferred choice for brands looking to enhance their product’s visual appeal. The rise in demand for premium packaging, particularly in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer electronics sectors, is driving market growth.2. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Trends: As sustainability becomes a key consumer preference, litho laminated packaging offers eco-friendly options. It is often made from recyclable materials, aligning with the growing need for greener packaging solutions, which attracts environmentally-conscious brands and consumers.3. Rising Consumer Preference for Attractive and Functional Packaging: The shift toward consumer-centric packaging is boosting the adoption of litho laminated packaging. It combines aesthetics with functionality, providing durable and visually appealing packaging that enhances product presentation and shelf appeal.4. Growth of E-Commerce and Retail Packaging Needs: With the rapid growth of e-commerce, brands require packaging that can withstand shipping challenges while maintaining visual appeal. Litho laminated packaging is ideal for ensuring both product protection and visual presentation, thus supporting its increasing use in the e-commerce sector.5. Technological Advancements in Printing Techniques: Continuous advancements in printing technologies have enhanced the quality and efficiency of litho laminated packaging. Innovations in digital printing and other techniques have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce high-quality, customized packaging solutions, contributing to the market’s growth.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the litho laminated packaging business are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in Litho Laminated Packaging Market• Graphic Packaging International purchased a Scodix Ultra 6000 digital enhancement press in September 2024, spurred by the need to produce smaller runs of highly ornamented packaging for the healthcare and beauty industries.• Grief announced a new plant in April 2024, a bulk corrugated manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas, to further increase its capacity in the bulk corrugated sector, offering potential in the United States’ South and Southwest areas, as well as Mexico.Unlock Comprehensive Insights—Read the Full Report Today!Key Players in Litho Laminated Packaging Market• Grief, Inc.• Graphic Packaging International, LLC• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG• (Saxon Packaging) Smurfit Kappa Group• Parksons Packaging Ltd.• LGR packaging• Platypus Print Packaging.• Infinity Packaging Solutions• Accurate Box Company, Inc.• ALLIANCE PACKAGING• SK Offset• Brandon Packaging, LLC• Frankston Packaging• Shanghai DE Printed Box.• Jaymar Packaging LtdLitho Laminated Packaging Market SegmentationBy Material:In terms of material, the market for litho laminated packaging is divided into paperboard and corrugated board.By Product Type:Product types in the industry for litho laminated packaging are corrugated boxes and cartons.By Flute Type:Multiple flute types in the in the litho laminated packaging market include B flute, E flute, C flute, F flute, BC flute and BE flute.By Printing Technology:Multiple printing technologies used in this market includes offset lithography, flexography and digital printing.By End Use:End Users in the industry for litho laminated packaging include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, homecare products, consumer electronics, apparel & footwear and industrial goods. 