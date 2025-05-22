ACMSO Announces Partnership with NHA to Offer Certified Medical Administrative Assistant CMAA Certification

ACMSO Logo ACMSO Partners & Accreditation

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Clinical Medical Scribe Organization (ACMSO) proudly announces its strategic partnership with the National Healthcareer Association (NHA), significantly enhancing its comprehensive Medical Scribe Certification Program by integrating the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) certification. This innovative collaboration positions ACMSO uniquely at the intersection of clinical documentation excellence and healthcare administrative mastery with our dual medical administrative assistant online course​ Expanded Dual Certification for Optimal Career AdvancementRecognizing the evolving landscape of healthcare roles, ACMSO’s enhanced program now offers dual certification pathways, equipping students with both advanced clinical scribing and essential medical administrative skills. This expanded curriculum includes over 400 meticulously developed modules, preparing students comprehensively for both medical scribing roles and CMAA certification, thereby significantly broadening career opportunities in healthcare administration and clinical practice.Comprehensive and Innovative CurriculumACMSO’s new integrated curriculum provides an unmatched depth of learning, covering:Advanced Medical Documentation: Mastery of medical note-taking, SOAP notes, and real-time clinical documentation across more than 90 chief complaints and 20 specialties.Medical Terminology and Anatomy Certification: Extensive training designed to ensure precision and fluency in healthcare communication.Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Hands-on training across multiple EMR platforms, including Epic, Cerner, and AthenaHealth, emphasizing efficient, accurate data management.Administrative Excellence: Comprehensive modules focused on healthcare office management, patient scheduling, medical billing, compliance, and administrative technologies.Expert-Led Instruction and MentorshipUnder the guidance of healthcare education specialists and practicing clinicians, students benefit from interactive, instructor-led webinars and personalized mentorship. These expert-driven sessions facilitate practical skill acquisition, real-time feedback, and professional development, ensuring students achieve both clinical and administrative excellence.Career-Ready Skills for Enhanced Job ProspectsACMSO’s dual training model strategically enhances employability by offering students dual certification recognized and highly valued across healthcare settings. Graduates emerge uniquely prepared for immediate placement in high-demand medical scribe and administrative roles, with proven skills that employers actively seek.Flexible Learning Designed for Busy SchedulesACMSO recognizes the importance of flexibility and accessibility in professional education. The dual certification program can be completed intensively in just 4 weeks or through an extended, self-paced learning track spanning 3–12 months. This flexibility accommodates diverse learning preferences and professional schedules, making advanced training attainable for everyone from high school graduates to pre-med students and career changers.Distinctive Features of the Dual Certification Program:NHA-Backed Certification: Official NHA partnership ensures recognition, credibility, and adherence to industry-leading standards.Multi-Specialty Clinical Expertise: Training across multiple medical specialties including cardiology, neurology, emergency medicine, and more.Real-Life Clinical Cases: Extensive practice with over 100 interactive clinical scenarios, fostering confidence in real-world clinical documentation.Advanced Administrative Training: Modules specifically designed to excel in healthcare administrative tasks and office management.Robust Career Support: Job placement assistance, mentorship, and a prestigious LinkedIn badge to highlight professional qualifications.Enrollment and Financial FlexibilityCommitted to affordability and student success, ACMSO offers competitive tuition with flexible payment options and a reassuring 14-day money-back guarantee. Students can choose from various payment plans tailored to their needs, making high-quality healthcare education accessible to all aspiring medical professionals.

