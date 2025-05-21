Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Presents Tariff Lawsuit to the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York City

Today, the Oregon Department of Justice argued its multi-state case challenging federal tariffs before the U.S. Court of International Trade. The agency, led by Attorney General Dan Rayfield, argues that the law President Trump is using – the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) – does not empower the President to impose tariffs.

“We think the court understands the stakes, not just for Oregon, but for every state affected by these overreaching tariffs. We’re optimistic the court will recognize that the President cannot tax the American people without their representatives in Congress having a say.

“The Boston Tea Party was a revolt against tariffs imposed without representation. President Trump imposed his tariffs without Congress, public input, or restraint – and claims the courts can’t review his decisions.

“If Trump had imposed the Tea Act, he’d call it ‘strategic beverage policy.’ But it still would’ve sparked a revolution. Executive power run wild is un-American – then, and now.

“Then, it was Parliament. Now, it’s the President. Unchecked Power, same problem. Different Harbor.”

Attorney General Rayfield noted that the tariffs will cost American families an average of $3,800 per year.

Audio of the argument is available on the Court’s website. Hear more from Attorney General Rayfield moments after the today’s hearing here.

The case is led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.