Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Preserve Access to Health Care for 9/11 Responders and Survivors

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to address the looming budget shortfall for the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP). Established by Congress in 2010, WTCHP provides free medical care and monitoring for first responders, survivors, and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Without further congressional intervention, WTCHP is projected to experience a significant funding shortfall as early as Fiscal Year 2026.

“For nearly 15 years, the World Trade Center Health Program has been a lifeline for first responders and survivors impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As a nation, we cannot turn our backs on them — ever,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I’m proud to be joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging Congress to fully fund this critical program.”

WTCHP has been an essential resource for more than 135,000 Americans exposed to toxic dust and debris following the collapse of the Twin Towers. These include firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, construction workers, volunteers, and community members who were present in the aftermath. Many of them are now suffering from chronic respiratory illnesses, cancers, mental health conditions, and other serious ailments directly linked to their exposure. They live in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and in U.S. territories like Puerto Rico.

In the letter, the attorneys general argue that despite being reauthorized in 2015 and 2019 with overwhelming bipartisan support, the program now faces a severe funding shortfall that could result in the denial of care to thousands of current and future enrollees. The program is authorized to run until 2090, but the attorneys general contend that the far-off date is essentially meaningless if the program is not funded during that period.

In sending today’s letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of American Samoa, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter can be found here.