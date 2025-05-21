Attorney General Bonta Charges Two Bay Area Caregivers with Elder Abuse and Fraud

SAN JOSE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of felony charges against two caregivers for fraud and elder abuse. The California Department of Justice received a complaint referral from the California Department of Social Services alleging abuse and neglect of residents at an unlicensed care home located in San Jose. It was alleged that the residents were living in biohazardous conditions and were left with untreated medical issues, all the while the defendants were receiving in-home support service payments from Medi-Cal.

“Those who care for our elders have a profound responsibility to treat those in their care with the highest level of compassion and dignity,” said Attorney General Bonta. “They support individuals during some of the most challenging moments in their lives. At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to fighting against all types of elder abuse and neglect. We will take prompt action to ensure that anyone who exploits or harms these vulnerable members of our community is held accountable.”

A felony complaint has been filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, charging the defendants with two felony counts of elder abuse, one felony count of dependent adult abuse, and one felony count of filing a false claim.

The California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse (DMFEA) works to protect Californians by investigating and prosecuting those responsible for abuse, neglect, and fraud committed against elderly and dependent adults in the state, and those who perpetrate fraud on the Medi-Cal program.

The Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $69,244,976 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of California. FY 2025 is from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

