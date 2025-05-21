NowVertical Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Company Hosting Investor Webinar on Thursday May 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST

Q1 2025 revenue was $10.4 million, up 23% Y/Y excluding recent divestitures

Q1 2025 Income from Operations was $1.5 million, up 1,253% Y/Y excluding recent divestitures

Q1 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, up 119% Y/Y excluding recent divestitures



TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, announces financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Management will host an investor webinar at 10:00 AM EST (7:00 AM PST) on Thursday May 22nd, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

Selected Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:

Revenue was $10.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“ Q1 2025 ”), a 20% decrease from $12.9 million for the three months ending March 31, 2024 (“ Q1 2024 ”). Excluding the disposition of Allegient Defense, Inc. (“ Allegient ”) on May 24, 2024, Q1 2024 revenue was $8.4 million, translating to a year-over-year growth of 23%.

“NOW again delivered a strong quarter and continues to demonstrate its transformation into a business defined by consistency, stability, and sustainable performance. Q1 2025 marks our fifth consecutive quarter of continuous growth and operational improvement, underscoring our momentum across the business,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NOW. “We delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 24%, in line with our $10 million annual run-rate target. Our 23% year-over-year revenue growth is a direct result of disciplined execution and a sharpened operational focus. We have successfully renegotiated acquisition-related liabilities, unlocking an estimated $5.4 million in cash savings and improving our payment schedules. These efforts have strengthened our balance sheet and position us for sustained organic revenue growth with strong margins across our core markets.”

Q1 2025 and Subsequent Business Highlights:

May 13, 2025: Announced that the company was named Qlik Latin America Channel Growth Partner of the Year 2024. The award highlights NOW’s ability to scale customer impact and accelerate business value.

May 08, 2025: Announced its UK operations have been recognised as a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest designation within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme.

April 22, 2025: The company announced that further to its news release on March 10, 2025, it has settled aggregate of CAD$35,220.62 representing the net amount of certain bonus entitlements owing to certain employees through the issuance of an aggregate of 93,917 Class A Subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company

April 17, 2025: NOW announced the launch of its flagship Data Catalyst Solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, reinforcing the Company’s strategic positioning at the intersection of enterprise AI, data infrastructure modernisation, and Microsoft ecosystem expansion.

April 14, 2025: The company announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub.

April 08, 2025: Announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year award for Latin America.

April 01, 2025: NOW announced its 2024 record financial results.



Q1 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

The Company invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar. Management will discuss Q1 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_81iVl2rzQrS7E0lJ7xjlPA

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the Company’s website at https://www.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

Additional Information:

The Company's first quarter 2025 condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three ended March 31, 2025, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this press release refer to US dollars, and all references to "CAD$" in this press release refer to Canadian dollars.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. The Company’s definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non IFRS financial measures including “EBITDA”, and “Adjusted EBITDA”. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on our operational performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and prepare annual budgets and forecasts.

Non-IFRS Measures:

The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this news release are defined below. The management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025, available at nowvertical.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com contains supporting calculations for Adjusted Revenue, EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” adjusts net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expenses, net interest costs, and provision for income taxes for revenue adjustments in “Adjusted Revenue” and items such as acquisition accounting adjustments, transaction expenses related to acquisitions, transactional gains or losses on assets, asset impairment charges, non-recurring expense items, non-cash stock compensation costs, and the full year impact of cost synergies related to restructuring activities, such as a reduction of employees.

“EBITDA %” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

“Adjusted Revenue” adjusts revenue to eliminate the effects of acquisition accounting on the Company’s revenues, which predominantly pertain to fair market value adjustments to the opening deferred revenue balances of acquired companies.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statement contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward -looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

