New Initiative Brings Safe, Local Produce to Oklahoma Schools To Transform School Lunches and Community Health

Program will bring pesticide-free food and hands-on agricultural education to students across the state.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking partnership between Produce Now , a leader in modular indoor farming, and the nonprofit Clean Food Initiative is launching a statewide program to deliver safe, pesticide-free, and locally grown produce to Oklahoma schools—beginning in Tulsa.The effort aims to tackle a quiet but pressing crisis: Most fruits and vegetables served in Oklahoma are imported from other states or countries, often taking days—or even weeks—to reach school cafeterias. By then, nutrient levels have dropped and harmful pesticide residues remain.Why It MattersResearch shows that leafy greens—staples of salads and lunch trays—are among the most contaminated foods in the U.S., often linked to E. coli outbreaks and long-haul transportation issues. A 2025 Consumer Reports study ranked several common salad items among the ten riskiest foods due to contamination risks and unsafe farming practices.Instead of shipping greens across the country, this initiative grows them next door.Re-imagining Agriculture: Inside the HydroPodsAt the core of the project are HydroPods—compact, self-contained indoor farms that use purified water and organic nutrients instead of soil and chemicals. These next-generation units are capable of producing clean crops year-round with minimal waste and zero pesticides.Education + Nutrition = Real ImpactMore than just providing food, the program equips students with practical knowledge. Schools and community centers hosting HydroPods will also receive integrated curriculum modules focused on:• Food safety and sustainability• Nutrition and wellness• Hands-on farming skillsStudents will plant, tend, and harvest the very produce they eat—creating a sense of ownership and deepening food literacy.A Movement Takes RootThis bold program is anchored by four guiding goals:Feed with Purpose – Supply Oklahoma schools with pesticide-free, locally grown fruits and vegetables.Educate for Impact – Engage students in hands-on learning around healthy food and sustainable practices.Inspire Change – Raise public awareness about the dangers of industrial food systems and the power of local solutions.Empower Communities – Take power back and improve health with locally grown, chemically-free produce.How You Can HelpTo seed the first phase of the rollout, the campaign is seeking $100,000 in support from Oklahoma businesses, local donors, and community-minded investors. These funds will be used to place HydroPods at schools and build accompanying educational resources.Every dollar helps put real food into the hands of children. The program is not just about growing clean crops—it's growing dignity, community, and a future where kids can benefit from healthy food.Get Involved, donate, volunteer, or help spread the word. Contact the Clean Food Initiative, a non-profit organization, at: (405) 441-0643.Learn more at www.producenow.farm or www.cleanfoodinitiative.com The future is growing in Oklahoma. Be part of the harvest.

