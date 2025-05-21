Clairvest Invests in Beneficial Reuse Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”, collectively “Clairvest”), has recapitalized and invested in Beneficial Reuse Management (“BRM” or the “Company”) from Skyline Global Partners and other shareholders. Clairvest has been actively investing in the environmental services sector for over 19 years, and this transaction represents our 10th partnership in the industry.

BRM distributes products to the agriculture, landscape, wallboard, and construction end-markets by reusing or converting certain industrial waste streams into value-add products. BRM was founded in 1999 by Dave Schuurman and is currently led by Trevor Schuurman as its CEO & President. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, BRM operates six processing and manufacturing facilities and maintains a distribution network of over 116 locations to store and distribute materials for beneficial reuse programs.

“BRM is a unique company delivering a compelling value proposition for its customer base, including: (i) meeting the growing demand for specialty agricultural nutrients and recycled wallboard, and (ii) providing innovative waste disposal and recycling solutions for industrial waste generators. We are excited to partner with and support Trevor and his management team to execute an aggressive growth plan and become a leading beneficial reuse and industrial recycling company in the U.S.,” said Michael Castellarin, Managing Director of Clairvest.

“Finding innovative and environmentally friendly waste disposal alternatives for our customers has been a key focus for our business over the past two decades. We remain dedicated to partnering with our customers to provide innovative and effective beneficial reuse solutions – all while contributing to a healthier planet. With Clairvest’s deep industry expertise and strong track record supporting the growth of its partners, we are gaining more than just a capital partner – we are gaining a strategic ally to support our continued growth,” said Trevor Schuurman, CEO & President of BRM.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to BRM.

The BRM investment is Clairvest’s 69th platform investment and the third investment of CEP VII, a US$1.2 billion investment pool, US$300 million of which is from CVG.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 69 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director of Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

stephaniel@clairvest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.