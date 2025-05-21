LGI Homes Expands Presence in Winston-Salem with Five New Communities in 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce its continued growth in the Triad region with the addition of five communities near Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This expansion includes the recent openings of Applewood, Petticoat Junction, and Sycamore Court, along with two upcoming communities: Cider Hill and Robindale.

Located in King, northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, Applewood offers small-town charm with easy access to outdoor recreation. The community is ideally positioned off US-52, just minutes from the scenic beauty of Pilot Mountain State Park. At full build-out, Applewood will include 126 homesites. Buyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,172 to 2,112 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes at Applewood are priced from the $290s.

Directly south of downtown, Petticoat Junction offers affordable homeownership close to the city’s core. Petticoat Junction is conveniently located just four miles from the downtown area making job centers, restaurants, and shopping just minutes away. This intimate community features a limited release of only 12 homesites with one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,388 to 1,800 square feet. Homes include three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, with prices starting from the $310s.

Sycamore Court, just southwest of downtown, features upgraded homes in a quiet, suburban setting near schools, parks, and major employers. Homebuyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, ranging from 1,548 to 1,800 square feet. With prices starting in the $330s and only nine homesites available, interested homebuyers are encouraged to act now.

Later this year, LGI Homes will debut two more communities in the Winston-Salem area: Robindale, located in the city’s east side, and Cider Hill, in the growing southwest corridor. Both communities will feature exceptional value, including spacious floor plans, modern upgrades at no extra cost, and LGI’s simplified, customer-focused homebuying experience - perfect for families and first-time buyers.

Winston-Salem continues to attract homebuyers seeking a family-friendly lifestyle in a city full of opportunity and adventure. With a vibrant downtown, a growing job market, and a welcoming community, residents enjoy a high quality of life. From historic museums to beautiful parks and trails, Winston-Salem offers the perfect place for all interests.

“Our expansion in Winston-Salem reflects our strong commitment to providing affordable, high-quality homes in desirable locations. We are excited to offer more homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy the exceptional value, streamlined buying process, and outstanding customer service that LGI Homes is known for across the country. With these new communities, we look forward to welcoming even more families to the LGI Homes family and contributing to the vibrant growth of the Winston-Salem area," stated Scott Sterling, Division President at LGI Homes.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

The Graham by LGI Homes at Applewood The Graham is a spacious two-story floor plan that features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

