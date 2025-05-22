USA Fibroid Centers Raises Awareness During National Women’s Health Month with Focus on Uterine Fibroids

Through her vlog series "My Fibroid Journey", Toya Johnson opens up about her UFE experience to help other women understand their options and feel less alone.

Toya Johnson joins USA Fibroid Centers to raise awareness about uterine fibroids and promote non-surgical treatment during National Women’s Health Month.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Women’s Health Month, USA Fibroid Centers is intensifying its efforts to raise awareness about uterine fibroids — noncancerous tumors that affect up to 80% of women by age 50. The campaign aims to empower women to prioritize their health through education, early detection, and access to non-surgical treatment options.

Uterine fibroids can cause a range of disruptive symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, fatigue, and in some cases, fertility challenges. Yet, despite how common uterine fibroids are, many women remain unaware of their treatment options—or that they can seek care from providers outside of traditional OB/GYN offices.

According to a Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), over 50% of women ages 18–44 had never heard of uterine fibroids.[1] Among those diagnosed, fewer than 20 % reported receiving information about less invasive options, such as uterine fibroid embolization (UFE)—a non-surgical, outpatient procedure performed by interventional radiologists that blocks blood flow to fibroids, causing them to shrink.

"Too many women are unaware of fibroids and their treatment options," said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers. We must close the knowledge gap and ensure UFE is part of the conversation."

This lack of information highlights a broader issue: many women don’t realize they can turn to interventional radiologists—specialists in minimally invasive procedures—for alternatives to traditional fibroid surgery.

As part of this month’s awareness campaign, reality TV star and entrepreneur Toya Johnson is partnering with USA Fibroid Centers to share her personal fibroid journey and encourage other women to explore their treatment options. Johnson recently appeared on the organization’s Instagram Live series, Talk About U, where she discussed her decade-long struggle with fibroids and her decision to undergo UFE. Watch here the full interview with Toya Johnson on Talk About U.

"Fibroids are something many women struggle with in silence," Johnson shared during the interview. " I shared my story to help others feel seen and know there are options."

Like many women, Johnson initially learned about UFE through personal connections rather than her OB/GYN. Her experience underscores how fragmented information in the current healthcare system can leave patients unaware of all available treatments.

In addition to the live discussion, Johnson created a seven-episode vlog series, "My Fibroid Journey," now streaming on USA Fibroid Centers’ YouTube channel [watch here]. The series offers viewers a relatable look into her experience—from initial diagnosis through treatment and recovery—and features personal moments with her husband, Red Rushing, who was by her side throughout the procedure and healing process. It also features clips from her WeTV show, "Toya & Reginae. "

USA Fibroid Centers urges women to know the symptoms of fibroids, which may include heavy and prolonged periods, pelvic or lower back pain, swollen abdomen, pain during intercourse, frequent urination or constipation and fatigue, often due to anemia.

Women experiencing any of these symptoms are encouraged to take a free online fibroid symptom quiz or schedule a consultation at www.usafibroidcenters.com. USA Fibroid Centers offers in-office screenings and personalized treatment plans with board-certified interventional radiologists at over 40 locations nationwide.

For more information about fibroids, UFE or fibroid awareness events happening this July sponsored by USA Fibroid Centers, visit their website at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/.

