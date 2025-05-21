Career Coach Dr. David Petrovay Launched Book, Guiding Workers Through the Emotional Burden of Job Loss

Harnessing more than 25 years of experience in career counseling, Dr. David Petrovay, career coach on a mission to empower struggling employees and job-seekers, announced two more books in the works

Bend, Oregon, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Petrovay, a career coach with expertise spanning more than 25 years, launched his book as a guide to navigating the emotional side of job loss. Tapping into his diverse background in settings including schools, nonprofits, adult career centers, and private practices, this literary contribution, for now veiled in mystery, will be a powerful fusion of personal experiences and pragmatism. Its goal? To help professionals unlock their full potential by setting themselves free from feeling stuck.



On his mission to help people from all walks of life, Dr. Petrovay utilizes multiple outlets for spreading awareness and inspiration. As a Career Coach & Counselor, he supports clients on their paths to fulfillment, fine-tuning their skills, clarifying goals, and aligning values with opportunities. His personal help addresses professional needs, allowing Dr. Petrovay to meet employees and job-seekers exactly where they are.

His approach is rooted in a blend of academia and personal experiences, which, beyond coaching and counseling, Dr. Petrovay utilizes as a speaker at keynotes and group workshops and as a prolific author. To date, he has penned three transformative books, each one a stepping stone to achieving his mission of building a skilled, confident, and fulfilled workforce.

Engaged in journaling since 2010, Dr. Petrovay released Ponderings: Daily Reflections for Inspiration and Transformation in 2021. He invites readers on a journey of self-exploration, where he delves into ten topics, from believing to gratitude, to spark meaning and reflection. In 2024, he launched Out of Work Not Out of WORTH: Navigating the emotional side of job loss, a powerful chapter in the emotional burden of job loss conversation.

A month later, he amplified his message by launching Out of Work NOT Out of Worth: THE WORKBOOK. The work expands on the exercises presented in the first Out of Work project, providing more tools for readers to discover self-confidence, perseverance, acceptance, resilience, and commitment during change. After seeing the immense impact of authorship, putting pen to paper once again seemed like the natural next step.

In Out of Work, Dr. Petrovay introduced 5 key points to navigating the emotional side of unemployment. His newest venture, co-authored with Debra Hertzog, will build upon this foundation, delving even deeper into the psychology of job loss or career stagnation. Called the ‘Stuck Paradigm,’ the book will unveil Dr. Petrovay’s process, designed for personal and professional growth, to the public.



Just like his previous books, this contribution will be as inspirational as pragmatic. With a blend of storytelling and actionable insights, it’s all about providing the tools necessary to transform self-reflection into results. This fusion is informed by Dr. Petrovay’s teaching background, which enables him to convey knowledge in an accessible way.

Dr. Petrovay’s book, Out of Work Not Out of WORTH: Navigating the emotional side of job loss, was inspired by an evident industry gap. “Whenever I go to the bookstore, I see so many works on change and so many texts on how to write the perfect resume. But I’ve never seen anything that combines both aspects, touching on the emotions of job loss while providing a way out,” he shares. “The fear and shame that accompany job loss require a more comprehensive, human approach. The book aims to start that crucial conversation.”

In June, Dr. Petrovay will release a series of monthly webinars, each one based around one of the 5 key elements. Those wanting to get involved in the events to discover the power of confidence and perseverance should keep their eyes peeled for updates on Dr. Petrovay’s website and his social media. Though still under wraps, the ripple effect of his upcoming book, The Stuck Paradigm, is already clear. But for Dr. Petrovay, this is just the beginning.

Name: David Petrovay

Email: davidpetrovay@gmail.com





