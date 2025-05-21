CORRECTION – Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Accelerates product innovation, expands GMP manufacturing capacity, and deepens corporate-wide commitment to responsible growth

Debuts enhanced greenhouse gas accounting across Scopes 1-3 and advances renewable energy initiatives

Strengthens governance with appointment of independent Chairman of the Board and launches site level ethics liaison program

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of lifescience reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators through its portfolio companies TriLink BioTechnologies, Glen Research, Alphazyme, and Cygnus Technologies, today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, available on the Company’s Sustainability webpage (investors.maravai.com/sustainability). The new report highlights progress during calendar year 2024 across Maravai’s four priority areas – Product Innovation, Our People, Governance, and Sustainable Growth – and underscores the Company’s commitment to sustainable value creation.

“By embedding sustainability into every facet of our operations—from employee engagement to GMP scaleup — we foster innovation, strengthen our business resilience, and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2024 achievements position Maravai to remain our customers’ first choice as they advance their programs in next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

Product Innovation

Launched 49 new products across portfolio brands, including CleanCap® M6 analog now available at GMP quality

Completed state-of-the-art GMP facility in San Diego, increasing mRNA production capacity tenfold

Established RNA Innovation Center in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University

Added to our GMP manufacturing expertise and have now manufactured over 130 GMP batches for mRNA

Our People

Achieved 95% participation rate in our annual employee engagement survey, receiving over 2,600 comments

Expanded WE (We are Empowered) Employee Resource Group to facilitate advocacy, mentorship, and outreach across the organization

Implemented new career framework creating transparent progression paths for all employees

Continued our Impact Day program throughout 2024, with employees contributing approximately 800 volunteer hours

Governance

Appointed healthcare industry veteran R. Andrew Eckert as independent Chairman of the Board

Adopted formal, publicly available Human Rights Policy

100% of standing Board Committees chaired by independent members

Strengthened intellectual property position with additional CleanCap® patents in China and Canada

Sustainable Growth

Enhanced greenhouse gas emissions data collection and expanded Scope 3 emissions reporting

Leland, North Carolina facility's solar panels generated over 180,000 kWh, offsetting approximately 20% of facility's energy use

San Diego EV charging stations helped save over 19,000 gallons of gasoline

Advanced planning for lab plastics recycling program and single-use plastic phase-out

The 2024 report was prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Greenhouse Gas Protocol frameworks and maps selected disclosures to relevant U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Maravai

Maravai LifeSciences is an innovative lifesciences company that provides critical products to enable the development of breakthrough therapeutics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and diagnostics. Through its TriLink BioTechnologies, Glen Research, Alphazyme and Cygnus Technologies brands, Maravai delivers complex nucleic acid chemistries, differentiated mRNA and enzyme solutions, and gold standard biologics safety tests to a global customer base spanning large pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs and leading academic institutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to future product offerings, facility capabilities, and sustainability initiatives. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of these risks is included in Maravai’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Maravai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

