New Novel 'Gilgo Beach' Explores Courage, Loss, and the Search for Truth

Gilgo Beach by Maureen Anne Meehan

Author Maureen Anne Meehan captures the emotional fallout of real-life horror and the fight for justice.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where true crime continues to captivate public imagination, author Maureen Anne Meehan delivers a gripping new novel that blurs the line between fact and fiction. “ Gilgo Beach ” is not just a story about a serial killer—it is a deeply human exploration of the relentless pursuit of truth in the face of horror.Acclaimed novelist and former judge Maureen Anne Meehan invites readers into the chilling true-crime world of “Gilgo Beach,” a novel inspired by the real-life serial killings that haunted Long Island for over a decade. Against the backdrop of Rex Heuermann’s high-profile arrest and multiple murder indictments, Meehan’s latest work offers a thrilling, fictionalized account of the search for justice for victims whose voices were nearly lost to time.The story follows Mary MacIntosh, a strong and driven protagonist, who joins forces with legendary FBI profiler John Douglas in January 2025 to uncover the full extent of Heuermann’s crimes. In this novel, MacIntosh embarks on a harrowing journey to bring long-buried secrets into the light. With each discovery, Gilgo Beach pulls readers deeper into a tangled web of deceit, violence, and the quiet courage it takes to confront evil head-on.Inspired by real events—including the July 2023 arrest of Heuermann and the charges brought against him—Meehan’s novel presents a powerful, fictionalized portrayal of a case that continues to captivate the nation. More than just a recounting of facts, the story explores the emotional aftermath for the victims’ families and the psychological toll on those determined to uncover the truth.Maureen Anne Meehan is no stranger to the intersection of law and storytelling. Originally from Sheridan, Wyoming, Meehan’s impressive career path took her from the courtroom to the literary world after a personal tragedy led her to channel her experiences into writing. Her powerful narratives have earned her features in prestigious publications like The New York Times Magazine and cemented her reputation as a master of legal and crime fiction. Her writing reflects a lifetime of personal and professional experiences that add depth and authenticity to every story she tells.With “Gilgo Beach,” Meehan proves that storytelling is not just entertainment but a means of honoring the victims, challenging injustice, and shining a light into the darkest corners of human experience.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

