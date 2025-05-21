Submit Release
LiveRamp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Q4 Revenue up 10% year-over-year

FY25 Operating Cash Flow increases 46% year-over-year

FY25 Share Repurchases totaled $101 million

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Q4 Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue was $189 million, up 10%.
  • Subscription revenue was $145 million, up 9%.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $44 million, up 14%.
  • GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 5%. GAAP gross margin of 69% compressed by 3 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136 million, up 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% compressed by 3 percentage points.
  • GAAP operating loss was $12 million compared to $14 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 6% expanded by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $23 million compared to $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% expanded by 3 percentage points.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.30.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million compared to $28 million.
  • Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 950 thousand shares for $25 million.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue was $746 million, up 13%.
  • Subscription revenue was $569 million, up 11%, and represented 76% of total revenue.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $177 million, up 21%.
  • GAAP gross profit was $530 million, up 10%, and GAAP gross margin of 71% compressed by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $550 million, up 12%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.
  • GAAP operating income was $5 million compared to $11 million. GAAP operating margin of 1% compressed by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million compared to $105 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18% expanded by 2 percentage points.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $154 million compared to $106 million.
  • Share repurchases in fiscal 2025 totaled approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million. As of March 31, 2025, there was $256 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2026.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: "We had a strong finish to fiscal 2025, with fourth quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, revenue growing at a double-digit rate and operating cash flow reaching a record high. As we enter fiscal 2026, more so than ever, we are focused on controlling what we can control: Making our platform faster and easier to use; rolling out new functionality, such as our new Cross Media Intelligence measurement solution; helping customers optimize ad spend by harnessing the power of our Data Collaboration Network; and, finally, prudently managing our own costs and growth investments. The near-term macro environment may be uncertain, but we remain confident that in the long-run we can drive sustained growth and shareholder value creation.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

       
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
  Q4 FY25 FY25   Q4 FY25 FY25
Subscription revenue $145 $569  
YoY change 9% 11%  
Marketplace & Other revenue $44 $177  
YoY change 14% 21%  
Total revenue $189 $746  
YoY change 10% 13%  
           
Gross profit $131 $530   $136 $550
% Gross margin 69% 71%   72% 74%
YoY change (3 pts) (2 pts)   (3 pts) (1 pt)
           
Operating income (loss) ($12) $5   $23 $136
% Operating margin (6%) 1%   12% 18%
YoY change 2 pts (1 pt)   3 pts 2 pts
           
Net earnings (loss) ($6) ($1)   $20 $115
Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.10) ($0.01)   $0.30 $1.70
           
Shares to calculate diluted EPS 66.0 66.1   67.5 67.5
YoY change (1%) (3%)   (1%) (1%)
           
Net operating cash flow $63 $154  
Free cash flow   $62 $153
           
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
 

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • On February 25 we hosted an investor day presentation in San Francisco. The video replay, slide presentation and transcript are available on our investor relations website. Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available here.
  • On February 25-27 we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, bringing together more than 2,500 leaders at the intersection of marketing, technology and data science. The event featured product demonstrations and 40+ panels and presentations featuring 110 leaders from some of the largest brands in the world, including Disney, Home Depot, P&G and Uber – to name a few. Video replays of these sessions are available here and an event recap for investors is available here.
  • On February 25 we announced Cross-Media Intelligence, a new capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence is a premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers for the first time can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms (additional information).
  • On April 22 Google announced that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our blog post for additional information.
  • On March 6 we announced a workforce restructuring involving approximately 5% of our full-time employees. The restructuring is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes. In the fourth quarter we incurred $7.2 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits.
  • LiveRamp ended the year with 128 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 115 in the prior year.
  • LiveRamp ended the year with 840 direct subscription customers, compared to 900 in the prior year.
  • Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 104% and platform net retention was 106%.
  • Fourth quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $504 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $471 million, up 14% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 9%
  • GAAP operating loss of $33 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6 million

For fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $787 million and $817 million, an increase of between 6% and 10%
  • GAAP operating loss of between $178 million and $182 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of between $85 million and $89 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the Company’s guidance regarding revenue, GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 and other similar estimates, assumptions, forecasts, projections and expectations regarding market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions and other future events and trends.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are economic uncertainties that could impact us or our suppliers, customers and partners, including, geo-political circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their agreements with us upon their expiration; our ability to add new customers and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from us; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and our inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

For more information, contact:

LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRamp® and RampID™ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

________________________
1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

             
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the three months ended March 31,
          $ %
  2025     2024     Variance Variance
             
Revenues 188,724     171,852     16,872   9.8 %
Cost of revenue 57,929     47,722     10,207   21.4 %
Gross profit 130,795     124,130     6,665   5.4 %
% Gross margin 69.3 %   72.2 %      
             
Operating expenses            
Research and development 45,926     45,161     765   1.7 %
Sales and marketing 56,961     60,476     (3,515 ) (5.8 )%
General and administrative 32,175     30,252     1,923   6.4 %
Gains, losses and other items, net 7,241     2,516     4,725   187.8 %
Total operating expenses 142,303     138,405     3,898   2.8 %
             
Loss from operations (11,508 )   (14,275 )   2,767   19.4 %
% Margin (6.1 )%   (8.3 )%      
             
Total other income, net 4,762     5,070     (308 ) (6.1 )%
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (6,746 )   (9,205 )   2,459   26.7 %
Income tax benefit (479 )   (3,027 )   2,548   84.2 %
Net earnings from continuing operations (6,267 )   (6,178 )   (89 ) (1.4 )%
             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax -     805     (805 ) (100.0 )%
             
Net loss (6,267 )   (5,373 )   (894 ) (16.6 )%
             
Basic loss per share:            
Continuing operations (0.10 )   (0.09 )   (0.00 ) (2.0 )%
Discontinued operations 0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Basic loss per share (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (0.01 ) (17.3 )%
             
Diluted loss per share:            
Continuing operations (0.10 )   (0.09 )   (0.00 ) (2.0 )%
Discontinued operations 0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Diluted loss per share (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (0.01 ) (17.3 )%
             
Basic weighted average shares 65,957     66,323        
Diluted weighted average shares 65,957     66,323        
             
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.            
             


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the twelve months ended March 31,
          $ %
  2025     2024     Variance Variance
             
Revenues 745,580     659,661     85,919   13.0 %
Cost of revenue 215,910     179,489     36,421   20.3 %
Gross profit 529,670     480,172     49,498   10.3 %
% Gross margin 71.0 %   72.8 %      
             
Operating expenses            
Research and development 176,668     151,201     25,467   16.8 %
Sales and marketing 213,106     195,693     17,413   8.9 %
General and administrative 126,499     110,166     16,333   14.8 %
Gains, losses and other items, net 7,993     11,708     (3,715 ) (31.7 )%
Total operating expenses 524,266     468,768     55,498   11.8 %
             
Income from operations 5,404     11,404     (6,000 ) (52.6 )%
% Margin 0.7 %   1.7 %      
             
Total other income, net 17,436     22,957     (5,521 ) (24.0 )%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 22,840     34,361     (11,521 ) (33.5 )%
Income tax expense 25,342     24,270     1,072   4.4 %
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (2,502 )   10,091     (12,593 ) (124.8 )%
             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,688     1,790     (102 ) (5.7 )%
             
Net earnings (loss) (814 )   11,881     (12,695 ) (106.9 )%
             
Basic earnings (loss) per share:            
Continuing operations (0.04 )   0.15     (0.19 ) (124.8 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03     0.03     (0.00 ) (5.5 )%
Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.01 )   0.18     (0.19 ) (106.9 )%
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:            
Continuing operations (0.04 )   0.15     (0.19 ) (125.5 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03     0.03     (0.00 ) (3.1 )%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.01 )   0.17     (0.19 ) (107.0 )%
             
Basic weighted average shares 66,126     66,266        
Diluted weighted average shares 66,126     67,918        
             
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.            
             


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  For the three months
ended March 31,		   For the twelve months
ended March 31,
  2025     2024     2025     2024
               
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (6,746 )   (9,205 )   22,840     34,361
Income tax expense (benefit) (479 )   (3,027 )   25,342     24,270
Net earnings from continuing operations (6,267 )   (6,178 )   (2,502 )   10,091
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax -     805     1,688     1,790
Net earnings (loss) (6,267 )   (5,373 )   (814 )   11,881
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (0.01 )   0.18
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (0.01 )   0.17
               
Excluded items:              
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,135     3,097     14,415     8,785
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166     24,780     107,979     71,304
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241     2,516     7,993     11,708
Transformation costs (general and administrative)             1,875
Total excluded items from continuing operations 34,542     30,393     130,387     93,672
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 27,796     21,188     153,227     128,033
Income tax expense (2) 7,759     3,947     38,296     29,882
Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 20,037     17,241     114,931     98,151
               
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations              
Basic 0.30     0.26     1.74     1.48
Diluted 0.30     0.25     1.70     1.45
               
Basic weighted average shares 65,957     66,323     66,126     66,266
Diluted weighted average shares 67,479     68,471     67,499     67,918
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               
(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.
               


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months
ended March 31,		   For the twelve months
ended March 31,
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
               
Income (loss) from operations (11,508 )   (14,275 )   5,404     11,404  
Operating income (loss) margin (6.1 )%   (8.3 )%   0.7 %   1.7 %
               
Excluded items:              
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,135     3,097     14,415     8,785  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166     24,780     107,979     71,304  
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241     2,516     7,993     11,708  
Transformation costs (general and administrative) -     -     -     1,875  
Total excluded items 34,542     30,393     130,387     93,672  
               
Income from operations before excluded items 23,034     16,118     135,791     105,076  
Non-GAAP operating income margin 12.2 %   9.4 %   18.2 %   15.9 %
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months
ended March 31,		   For the twelve months
ended March 31,
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
               
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (6,267 )   (6,178 )   (2,502 )   10,091  
Income tax expense (benefit) (479 )   (3,027 )   25,342     24,270  
Total other expense, net (4,762 )   (5,070 )   (17,436 )   (22,957 )
               
Income (loss) from operations (11,508 )   (14,275 )   5,404     11,404  
Depreciation and amortization 3,803     3,823     17,207     11,508  
               
EBITDA (7,705 )   (10,452 )   22,611     22,912  
               
Other adjustments:              
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166     24,780     107,979     71,304  
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241     2,516     7,993     11,708  
Transformation costs (general and administrative) -     -     -     1,875  
               
Other adjustments 31,407     27,296     115,972     84,887  
               
Adjusted EBITDA 23,702     16,844     138,583     107,799  
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
             
  March 31   March 31   $ %
  2025     2024     Variance Variance
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents 413,331     336,867     76,464   22.7 %
Restricted cash 595     2,604     (2,009 ) (77.2 )%
Short-term investments 7,500     32,045     (24,545 ) (76.6 )%
Trade accounts receivable, net 186,169     190,313     (4,144 ) (2.2 )%
Refundable income taxes, net 9,708     8,521     1,187   13.9 %
Other current assets 38,886     31,682     7,204   22.7 %
Total current assets 656,189     602,032     54,157   9.0 %
             
Property and equipment 23,813     25,394     (1,581 ) (6.2 )%
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 17,629     17,213     416   2.4 %
Property and equipment, net 6,184     8,181     (1,997 ) (24.4 )%
             
Intangible assets, net 20,167     34,583     (14,416 ) (41.7 )%
Goodwill 501,756     501,756     -   - %
Deferred commissions, net 44,452     48,143     (3,691 ) (7.7 )%
Other assets, net 30,623     36,748     (6,125 ) (16.7 )%
  1,259,371     1,231,443     27,928   2.3 %
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable 112,271     81,202     31,069   38.3 %
Accrued payroll and related expenses 50,776     61,575     (10,799 ) (17.5 )%
Other accrued expenses 38,586     42,857     (4,271 ) (10.0 )%
Deferred revenue 45,885     30,942     14,943   48.3 %
Total current liabilities 247,518     216,576     30,942   14.3 %
             
Other liabilities 62,994     65,732     (2,738 ) (4.2 )%
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock -     -     -   n/a
Common stock 15,918     15,594     324   2.1 %
Additional paid-in capital 2,045,316     1,933,776     111,540   5.8 %
Retained earnings 1,313,358     1,314,172     (814 ) (0.1 )%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,295     3,964     331   8.4 %
Treasury stock, at cost (2,430,028 )   (2,318,371 )   (111,657 ) 4.8 %
Total stockholders' equity 948,859     949,135     (276 ) (0.0 )%
  1,259,371     1,231,443     27,928   2.3 %
             


       
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months
ended March 31,
  2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss (6,267 )   (5,373 )
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax     (805 )
Non-cash operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 3,803     3,823  
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 44     6  
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges (28 )   (546 )
Gain on sale of strategic investments (515 )    
Loss on marketable equity securities 206      
Provision for doubtful accounts (453 )   1,947  
Deferred income taxes (496 )   (498 )
Non-cash stock compensation expense 24,166     24,780  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net 25,187     8,700  
Deferred commissions 46     (3,971 )
Other assets 4,703     8,514  
Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,738     (246 )
Income taxes (523 )   (7,285 )
Deferred revenue 969     (1,403 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 62,580     27,643  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (293 )   (1,791 )
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received     (170,281 )
Purchases of investments     (24,509 )
Proceeds from sales of investments     25,000  
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 763      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 470     (171,581 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 202     1  
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (1,026 )   (719 )
Acquisition of treasury stock (25,447 )   (15,177 )
Net cash used in financing activities (26,271 )   (15,895 )
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 36,779     (159,833 )
Cash flows from discontinued operations:      
From operating activities (798 )   805  
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (798 )   805  
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations 35,981     (159,028 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 580     (447 )
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,561     (159,475 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 377,365     498,946  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 413,926     339,471  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 558     4,905  
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations     (1,258 )
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,426     2,594  
       
       
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities     148  
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations (40 )    
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 20     104  
Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment 652      
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 64      
       


       
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the twelve months
ended March 31,
  2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net earnings (loss) (814 )   11,881  
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,688 )   (1,790 )
Non-cash operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 17,207     11,508  
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 85     1,219  
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 14     1,769  
Gain on sale of strategic investments (515 )    
Loss on marketable equity securities 206      
Provision for doubtful accounts 695     2,254  
Impairment of goodwill     2,875  
Deferred income taxes (447 )   (458 )
Non-cash stock compensation expense 107,979     71,304  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net 3,547     (32,336 )
Deferred commissions 3,691     (11,113 )
Other assets 2,105     9,426  
Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,573     8,508  
Income taxes 3,430     22,275  
Deferred revenue 14,897     8,334  
Net cash provided by operating activities 153,965     105,656  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (1,042 )   (4,255 )
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (1,951 )   (170,281 )
Purchases of investments (1,967 )   (48,894 )
Proceeds from sales of investments 26,989     50,750  
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 763      
Purchases of strategic investments (1,400 )   (1,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,392     (173,680 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,833     7,222  
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (10,331 )   (5,835 )
Acquisition of treasury stock (101,198 )   (60,502 )
Net cash used in financing activities (102,696 )   (59,115 )
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 72,661     (127,139 )
Cash flows from discontinued operations:      
From operating activities 1,688     1,790  
Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1,688     1,790  
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations 74,349     (125,349 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 106     372  
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74,455     (124,977 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 339,471     464,448  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 413,926     339,471  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 22,548     2,465  
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (2,486 )   (2,765 )
Cash received for tenant improvement allowances (2,628 )    
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 9,798     10,293  
       
       
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 2,327     11,825  
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations (595 )   (4,486 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 20     104  
Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment 652      
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 128      
       


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025
                       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,693   $ 35,764   $ 16,556   $ 27,643   $ 105,656     $ (9,328 ) $ 55,596   $ 45,117   $ 62,580   $ 153,965  
                       
Less:                      
Capital expenditures   (53 )   (200 )   (2,211 )   (1,791 )   (4,255 )     (226 )   (241 )   (282 )   (293 )   (1,042 )
                       
Free Cash Flow $ 25,640   $ 35,564   $ 14,345   $ 25,852   $ 101,401     $ (9,554 ) $ 55,355   $ 44,835   $ 62,287   $ 152,923  
                       
                       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                          Yr-to-Yr
  FY2024   FY2025   FY2025 to FY2024
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025   % $
                             
Revenues   154,069     159,871     173,869     171,852     659,661       175,961     185,483     195,412     188,724     745,580     13.0 % 85,919  
Cost of revenue   45,621     41,212     44,934     47,722     179,489       51,749     51,234     54,998     57,929     215,910     20.3 % 36,421  
Gross profit   108,448     118,659     128,935     124,130     480,172       124,212     134,249     140,414     130,795     529,670     10.3 % 49,498  
% Gross margin   70.4 %   74.2 %   74.2 %   72.2 %   72.8 %     70.6 %   72.4 %   71.9 %   69.3 %   71.0 %      
                             
Operating expenses                            
Research and development   34,519     33,733     37,788     45,161     151,201       44,118     43,889     42,735     45,926     176,668     16.8 % 25,467  
Sales and marketing   44,879     44,135     46,203     60,476     195,693       54,175     51,107     50,863     56,961     213,106     8.9 % 17,413  
General and administrative   26,664     26,009     27,241     30,252     110,166       30,961     31,369     31,994     32,175     126,499     14.8 % 16,333  
Gains, losses and other items, net   116     6,574     2,502     2,516     11,708       206     397     149     7,241     7,993     (31.7 )% (3,715 )
Total operating expenses   106,178     110,451     113,734     138,405     468,768       129,460     126,762     125,741     142,303     524,266     11.8 % 55,498  
                             
Income (loss) from operations   2,270     8,208     15,201     (14,275 )   11,404       (5,248 )   7,487     14,673     (11,508 )   5,404     (52.6 )% (6,000 )
% Margin   5.0 %   24.3 %   40.2 %   (31.6 )%   1.7 %     (3.0 )%   4.0 %   7.5 %   (6.1 )%   0.7 %      
                             
Total other income, net   4,849     6,431     6,607     5,070     22,957       4,444     4,197     4,033     4,762     17,436     (24.0 )% (5,521 )
                             
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   7,119     14,639     21,808     (9,205 )   34,361       (804 )   11,684     18,706     (6,746 )   22,840     (33.5 )% (11,521 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   8,705     10,163     8,429     (3,027 )   24,270       6,685     9,952     9,184     (479 )   25,342     4.4 % 1,072  
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   (1,586 )   4,476     13,379     (6,178 )   10,091       (7,489 )   1,732     9,522     (6,267 )   (2,502 )   (124.8 )% (12,593 )
                             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -     387     598     805     1,790       -     -     1,688     -     1,688     (5.7 )% (102 )
                             
Net earnings (loss) $ (1,586 ) $ 4,863   $ 13,977   $ (5,373 ) $ 11,881     $ (7,489 ) $ 1,732   $ 11,210   $ (6,267 ) $ (814 )   (106.9 )% (12,695 )
                             
Basic earnings (loss) per share:                            
Continuing Operations   (0.02 )   0.07     0.20     (0.09 )   0.15       (0.11 )   0.03     0.15     (0.10 )   (0.04 )   (124.8 )% (0.19 )
Discontinued Operations   0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.03     0.00     0.03     (5.5 )% (0.00 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share   (0.02 )   0.07     0.21     (0.08 )   0.18       (0.11 )   0.03     0.17     (0.10 )   (0.01 )   (106.9 )% (0.19 )
                             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:                            
Continuing Operations   (0.02 )   0.07     0.20     (0.09 )   0.15       (0.11 )   0.03     0.14     (0.10 )   (0.04 )   (125.5 )% (0.19 )
Discontinued Operations   0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.03     0.00     0.03     (3.1 )% (0.00 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   (0.02 )   0.07     0.21     (0.08 )   0.17       (0.11 )   0.03     0.17     (0.10 )   (0.01 )   (107.0 )% (0.19 )
                             
                             
Basic weighted average shares   66,497     66,284     65,961     66,323     66,266       66,621     66,294     65,631     65,957     66,126        
Diluted weighted average shares   66,497     67,868     67,943     66,323     67,918       66,621     67,309     66,743     65,957     66,126        
                             
Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.         
                             


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  FY2024   FY2025
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025
Expenses:                      
Cost of revenue 45,621   41,212   44,934   47,722   179,489     51,749   51,234   54,998   57,929   215,910  
Research and development 34,519   33,733   37,788   45,161   151,201     44,118   43,889   42,735   45,926   176,668  
Sales and marketing 44,879   44,135   46,203   60,476   195,693     54,175   51,107   50,863   56,961   213,106  
General and administrative 26,664   26,009   27,241   30,252   110,166     30,961   31,369   31,994   32,175   126,499  
Gains, losses and other items, net 116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   149   7,241   7,993  
                       
Gross profit, continuing operations: 108,448   118,659   128,935   124,130   480,172     124,212   134,249   140,414   130,795   529,670  
% Gross margin 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 %   70.6 % 72.4 % 71.9 % 69.3 % 71.0 %
                       
Excluded items:                      
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290   1,217   1,181   3,097   8,785     3,846   3,748   3,686   3,135   14,415  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 629   629   817   1,478   3,553     1,596   1,499   1,455   1,615   6,165  
Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 5,077   5,293   6,960   9,859   27,189     10,205   10,920   10,085   10,494   41,704  
Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 3,736   4,786   4,089   6,337   18,948     7,093   7,383   7,278   5,716   27,470  
Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 3,850   5,027   5,631   7,106   21,614     9,091   9,266   7,942   6,341   32,640  
Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   149   7,241   7,993  
Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875         1,875              
Total excluded items 18,573   23,526   21,180   30,393   93,672     32,037   33,213   30,595   34,542   130,387  
                       
Expenses, excluding items:                      
Cost of revenue 41,702   39,366   42,936   43,147   167,151     46,307   45,987   49,857   53,179   195,330  
Research and development 29,442   28,440   30,828   35,302   124,012     33,913   32,969   32,650   35,432   134,964  
Sales and marketing 41,143   39,349   42,114   54,139   176,745     47,082   43,724   43,585   51,245   185,636  
General and administrative 20,939   20,982   21,610   23,146   86,677     21,870   22,103   24,052   25,834   93,859  
                       
Gross profit, excluding items: 112,367   120,505   130,933   128,705   492,510     129,654   139,496   145,555   135,545   550,250  
% Gross margin 72.9 % 75.4 % 75.3 % 74.9 % 74.7 %   73.7 % 75.2 % 74.5 % 71.8 % 73.8 %
                       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  FY2024   FY2025
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025
                       
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,119   14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361   (804 ) 11,684 18,706 (6,746 ) 22,840  
Income tax expense (benefit) 8,705   10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270   6,685   9,952 9,184 (479 ) 25,342  
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091   (7,489 ) 1,732 9,522 (6,267 ) (2,502 )
                       
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax -   387 598 805   1,790   -   - 1,688 -   1,688  
                       
Net earnings (loss) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 (5,373 ) 11,881   (7,489 ) 1,732 11,210 (6,267 ) (814 )
                       
Earnings (loss) per share:                      
Basic (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.18   (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 )
Diluted (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17   (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 )
                       
Excluded items:                      
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290   1,217 1,181 3,097   8,785   3,846   3,748 3,686 3,135   14,415  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 13,292   15,735 17,497 24,780   71,304   27,985   29,068 26,760 24,166   107,979  
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 116   6,574 2,502 2,516   11,708   206   397 149 7,241   7,993  
Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875   - - -   1,875   -   - - -   -  
Total excluded items from continuing operations 18,573   23,526 21,180 30,393   93,672   32,037   33,213 30,595 34,542   130,387  
                       
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 25,692   38,165 42,988 21,188   128,033   31,233   44,897 49,301 27,796   153,227  
Income tax expense (2) 6,167   9,036 10,732 3,947   29,882   7,371   10,745 12,421 7,759   38,296  
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 19,525   29,129 32,256 17,241   98,151   23,862   34,152 36,880 20,037   114,931  
                       
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations                      
Basic 0.29   0.44 0.49 0.26   1.48   0.36   0.52 0.56 0.30   1.74  
Diluted 0.29   0.43 0.47 0.25   1.45   0.35   0.51 0.55 0.30   1.70  
                       
Basic weighted average shares 66,497   66,284 65,961 66,323   66,266   66,621   66,294 65,631 65,957   66,126  
Diluted weighted average shares 67,388   67,868 67,943 68,471   67,918   68,463   67,309 66,743 67,479   67,499  
                       
Some totals may not add due to rounding           
                       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the   For the
  quarter ending   year ending
  June 30,
2025		   March 31,
2026
           
      Low   High
           
GAAP income from operations $ 6,000   $ 85,000   $ 89,000
           
Excluded items:          
Purchased intangible asset amortization   3,000     11,000     11,000
Non-cash stock compensation   24,000     82,000     82,000
Total excluded items   27,000     93,000     93,000
           
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 33,000   $ 178,000   $ 182,000
           
           
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
           


APPENDIX A
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q4 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS
 
To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.
 
Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:
 
Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.
 
Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment.  Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.
 
Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:
 
Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.
 
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.
 
Free Cash Flow: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
 

