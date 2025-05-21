Immix Biopharma to Host KOL Event to Discuss NXC-201 Clinical Data Presented at ASCO 2025 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis

– Virtual KOL Event Tuesday, June 3, 2025 3:00pm ET –

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event to discuss interim clinical data from the NEXICART-2 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of cell therapy NXC-201 in patients with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis following its 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Oral Presentation in Chicago, IL.

The virtual KOL event will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 3:00pm ET.

A live question and answer session will follow the discussion.

The event will feature Heather Landau, MD (Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center), Shahzad Raza, MD (Cleveland Clinic), and Jeffrey Zonder, MD (Karmanos Cancer Institute) who will discuss their clinical experience with NXC-201 cell therapy and the evolving treatment landscape for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live webcast through this weblink or visit the Immix website under Presentations & Events.

About Heather Landau, MD

Heather Landau, MD, is the Director of Amyloidosis Program and a Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist & Cellular Therapist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, with extensive experience designing clinical trials in hematology and oncology, novel treatment approaches for AL amyloidosis, and thought leadership.

Dr. Landau has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Landau received her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, completed her Internal Medicine residency at University of Colorado and her Hematology & Oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Landau is board certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Hematology.

About Shahzad Raza, MD

Shahzad Raza, MD is a hematologist/oncologist at Cleveland Clinic specializing in plasma cell dyscrasias, including AL Amyloidosis. Dr. Raza has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications over the last decade in academic medical practice. Dr. Raza completed his residency in internal medicine at the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and his fellowship at the University of Missouri Hospitals & Clinics.

About Jeffrey Zonder, MD

Jeffrey Zonder, MD leads the Amyloidosis multi-disciplinary team at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. He is Professor, Department of Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI. Dr Zonder is also the co-leader and a scientific member of the Molecular Therapeutics Program at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. Dr. Zonder received his medical degree from Wayne State University, completed his residency at Strong Memorial Hospital of the Univ. of Rochester and his fellowship at Wayne State University.

About NEXICART-2

NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an ongoing single-arm multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial of sterically-optimized CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure) who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1 portion is safety. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion is efficacy.

About NXC-201

NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy with a “digital filter” that filters out non-specific activation. Initial data from ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 has demonstrated high complete response rates in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. U.S. Phase 1/2 study NEXICART-2 is ongoing. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

About AL Amyloidosis

AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread organ damage, including heart and renal failure, leading to high mortality rates.

The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024.

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. study NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) as well as the ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity in AL Amyloidosis, supporting expansion into other serious diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

