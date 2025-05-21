Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

PHOENIX, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated April 4, 2025, for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company.

As of the March 17, 2025 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 24,226,016 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 20,221,941 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted(1) Votes Withheld % of Total Shares Voted(1) Broker Non-Votes Ron L. Fleming 18,977,734 98.76% 237,663 1.24% 1,006,544 Richard M. Alexander 18,369,578 95.60% 845,819 4.40% 1,006,544 Andrew M. Cohn 18,776,246 97.71% 439,151 2.29% 1,006,544 Debra G. Coy 17,527,426 91.22% 1,687,971 8.78% 1,006,544 Brett Huckelbridge 17,532,484 91.24% 1,682,913 8.76% 1,006,544 Jonathan L. Levine 18,769,081 97.68% 446,316 2.32% 1,006,544 David Rousseau 18,381,274 95.66% 834,123 4.34% 1,006,544

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 was ratified.

The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted Votes Against % of Total Shares Voted Abstentions % of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Votes 20,179,680 99.79% 36,164 0.18% 6,097 0.03% —

In addition, at the Meeting, approval on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved.

The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted(1) Votes Against % of Total Shares Voted(1) Abstentions % of Total Shares Voted(1) Broker Non-Votes 18,956,587 98.65% 234,197 1.22% 24,613 0.13% 1,006,544

(1) Percentages of total shares voted are calculated based on the number of shares entitled to vote on the applicable proposal and exclude broker non-votes, which are not considered votes cast for Proposals 1 and 3.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 18.1 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Liebman

SVP and CFO

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

