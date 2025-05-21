FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Location: The InterContinental Boston

Date: June 3rd - 4th, 2025

Format: 1:1’s Only

1st Annual D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference

Location: Four Seasons Nashville

Date: June 10th, 2025

Format: 1:1’s Only

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com

