COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Dallas, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on June 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

CompX also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 21, 2025, its stockholders:

  • elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, Scott C. James, Ann Manix, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

