HIP Video Promo Presents: Milky Chance releases brand new music video "Passion"

Dynamic Duo Milky Chance's "Passion" Is the Soundtrack of the Summer

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no such thing as a peak for phenomena like Milky Chance. Childhood friends Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch made a grand entrance in 2013 with their debut single “Stolen Dance,” now a member of the exclusive 1 billion stream club on Spotify and YouTube—a distinction held by fewer than a thousand tracks. With a massive global audience—8 billion career streams and 16 million Spotify monthly listeners across 4 album releases—the world has become irrevocably enchanted by their genre-weaving sound and inventive style. There are countless ways to pinpoint what makes this project so irresistibly charming, but perhaps most convincing is their fearless drive into new eras and uncharted sonic terrains, all while remaining instantly recognizable and hyper-attuned to the youthful energy of the moment. With new music in the works, this dynamic duo is poised to shine brighter than ever, pumping nothing but shimmering heat into the summer airwaves. Veterans of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and numerous top venues worldwide, they’re also gearing up for a packed summer festival schedule. The cherry on top? A debut live show with a full symphony orchestra to close out the summer, returning to their hometown of Kassel, Germany—the very place where it all began.

Milky Chance’s latest home-run single, “Passion,” is a sizzling summer gem arriving early, one of those dominant tracks destined to shift the season’s entire vibration. The bassline struts with untamable confidence; once it kicks in, it doesn’t let up. Each funky guitar lick adds to the playful scene, buzzing with kinetic energy—a timeless tale of anticipation, yearning, and craving. It’s the sonic embodiment of a lover pulling down their sunglasses, licking their lips, and imagining everything that desire makes impossible to ignore. Rehbein’s signature raspy vocals and unfiltered flirtatiousness offer a delicious twist on the classic summer indie pop anthem, capturing the neon-drenched spontaneity that defines the season before it even begins. So it’s no surprise the earworm didn’t even need a full week to catch fire—it’s already #44 TikTok Viral in the US (and climbing steadily) with spins on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation and TikTok Radio. Introspective, irreverent, and danceable all at once, “Passion” is the most potent dose of Milky Chance’s boundless creativity yet, as carefree and bold as they’ve ever been. But don’t get it twisted—this isn’t just love, it’s passion.

Grab a fan—it’s about to get hot in here. What would it look like if delectable, desirous thoughts came to life? Would fans dare take a bite of the forbidden fruit? The “Passion” music video doesn’t leave much to the imagination. As Rehbein and Dausch indulge themselves in a vividly tempting fantasy land, every object becomes a symbol of their desire. Each larger-than-life detail, each succulent piece of fruit, is camera-ready, picture-perfect—a work of art in its own right. Viewers will be glued to their screens, uttering “ooo, oh?” and “wow,” as trippy, kaleidoscopic visual effects intensify the dreamlike atmosphere. They strike the perfect balance between campy and racy, crafting a visual just as capable of blushing cheeks as sparkling smiles. It’s a reminder that everything Milky Chance does is rooted in fun, this time, wrapped in a seductive invitation to play along. In other words, if this really is all a dream, it’s best not to wake up just yet.

More Milky Chance at HIP Video Promo

More Milky Chance on their website

More Milky Chance on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.