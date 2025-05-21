HIP Video Promo Presents: Karen Atkins Premieres All New Music Video 'She Rises' on Music-News.com

Karen Atkins' 'She Rises' Offers Unexpected Solace in the Journey of Loss

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who have wandered astray, apprehensive about the state of the world or the turbulence within, need look no further than Karen Atkins for guidance. A seasoned musician and renowned health and vitality expert, she’s often seen as a healer—a beacon of wisdom on a lifelong journey to embody pure love and encourage others to do the same. Deeply influenced by the insights of Jacqueline Hobbs and many others, Atkins embraces the “organic side” of life, championing humanity in its purest form. She believes the key to true expression, abundance, and joy lies in reclaiming the divinity within each person. In her eyes, love is far more powerful than most realize—and when one recognizes and harnesses that power, magic can happen.

Atkins' devotion to love and connection flows through everything she touches. Songwriting is just one patch on her expansive, ever-growing quilt. In many of her community-enriching pursuits, she uses music as a tool for sparking kinship. Starting locally, she’s building a network of house concerts, celebrating talented artists in a relaxed setting designed for genuine listening and sharing. Through The Collab Lab, she offers scholarships, music lessons, and recording experiences to children in her community who might not otherwise have access to music and the arts, fostering a love for creativity while bringing their special projects to life. And that’s not all. Her Cool Music Club uplifts indie artists making exceptional, underappreciated music—an online space where anyone can engage in meaningful conversations about extraordinary sounds. It all contributes to one grand vision: when humans rekindle theur connections, they ignite the revolutions they long to see.

“She Rises” is a gentle explosion of love—and yes, such a thing exists, because Atkins knows exactly how to express it. After losing her dear friend Theresa in 2019, a source of light, companionship, and comfort, Atkins began searching for signs that their bond of affection hadn’t been broken. Miraculously, a series of events too perfectly aligned to be mere coincidences signaled that Theresa was still with her, always. In a sudden burst of raw energy, “She Rises” flowed through Atkins effortlessly. Long known for her radiant optimism, Atkins has a gift for crafting grooves that part the clouds and let in the sunshine. But “She Rises” carries an even deeper intimacy. Her melodical strums and soft-spoken words instantly soothe the soul, offering an unexpectedly positive perspective on loss. This story doesn’t just live close to her heart—it comes from within it, fearlessly sharing the magic of her enduring connection with a world that’s continuously learning to see love, life, and death in new ways.

Whoever said “beauty lies in the eye of the beholder” has never visited the Sacred Valley of Perú. Its beauty is so profound, it feels almost unreal—like stepping into a dream or onto a different planet. There is no more fitting backdrop in the universe for the “She Rises” music video; it's as if Atkins is moving through the very world humanity craves. As she wanders through high-altitude, neon-green rolling fields, sheer cliff faces, ancient ruins, cobblestoned villages, and more, Atkins is beaming, mirroring the breathtaking scenery surrounding her. This is peace in its purest form—a serene exploration of Earth’s natural wonders, completely aligned with her brand and her way of life. Each shot feels light, intentional, and as comforting as a hand on the shoulder, much like the life she leads. Even a vivid rainbow peeks out from behind a towering peak, as if to say, “I’m here, you’re not alone.”

