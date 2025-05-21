The Poling Group Celebrates Over 25 Years of Excellence and Enduring Commitment to Leadership Impact

The Poling Group commemorates over 25 years of consulting and coaching excellence, continuing its mission to cultivate conscious, impactful leadership globally.

Asheville, North Carolina, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Poling Group, Inc., celebrates a significant milestone, serving the business community for over 25 years. Led by President Terry L. Poling with over three decades of consulting experience, including more than 20 years dedicated to executive coaching, the company shows no signs of slowing down. It continues to serve as a trusted advisor to companies across sectors.

The North Carolina-based firm was built on the belief that leadership is a responsibility to influence systems, people, and outcomes with clarity and purpose. Since Poling’s background includes decades of experience in corporate strategy, leadership development, and international consulting, the firm’s vision has always remained focused on enabling clients to lead with greater awareness, intentionality, and impact.

The Poling Group has become known for blending executive coaching, strategic advisory, and organizational transformation work. Clients turn to the firm during periods of transition, expansion, or cultural change, when leadership alignment and clarity are most critical. Its tailored approach helps organizations shift from reactive management to proactive, purpose-driven leadership.

The “Integral Leadership” model is integral to the company’s methodology. It involves developing the whole leader and not only their skill set or performance metrics. The firm partners with executives and leadership teams to create new definitions of success, strengthen organizational capacity, and generate meaningful, sustained change across sectors.

This work is supported by the firm’s proprietary 5 C’s model. The first three C’s represent the foundational “what” of change leadership. Context refers to the vision and rationale for change. Conditions pertain to the environment and resources necessary for success, and Capacities revolve around the skills, knowledge, and experiences required. Meanwhile, the final two, Consciously and Collectively, represent the “how.” Changes must be implemented with mindfulness and intention, and they must engage stakeholders at every level.

Poling aims to extend The Poling Group’s impact with his long-anticipated personal development book, a product of years of thought leadership, field experience, and journaled insights. It will expand on the 5 C’s Model, and potentially introduce new frameworks that reflect his evolving philosophy and the lessons drawn from his global coaching practice, all of which are embedded within the company’s operations.

The Poling Group’s impact stems from a profound understanding of how leadership shapes organizational ecosystems. It stands as a partner and catalyst for meaningful, measurable change, whether through advising an executive team on strategic alignment, coaching a new CEO through a high-stakes transition, or supporting a cultural reset following a merger or acquisition.

Poling brought a global perspective and cross-industry expertise to the launch of The Poling Group in 2007. Since then, the company has grown, drawing on its founder’s earlier experience in Fortune 100 environments and complex systems consulting. After closing his earlier firm in 2022, Poling dedicated himself fully to The Poling Group’s mission, returning to more hands-on executive engagements that remain at the core of the business today.

Poling’s motivation behind this venture stems from his desire to catalyze change that ripples outward. He was influenced by the saying “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

“Leadership isn’t a mere function of business,” says Poling. “It’s a conduit for societal betterment. I built my coaching style around conscious leadership because I believe that by helping leaders grow in awareness and intentionality, they are empowered to positively influence hundreds, even thousands of people within their organizations and communities.”

As The Poling Group celebrates over 25 years in elevating leadership, Poling remains dedicated to his mission. In fact, Poling states that, “My aim is to continue helping leaders achieve greater wisdom, effectiveness, integrity and fulfillment for themselves, their organizations, and the world-at-large.”

