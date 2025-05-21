EB5 Capital Investor Obtains First Permanent Green Card Approval in Nashville Virgin Hotel (JF23) Project

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first I-829 petition approval for an investor in its Nashville Virgin Hotel (JF23) project. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues approval of the removal of conditions of residency for EB-5 investors who have completed their conditional residency period and have demonstrated that their investment has resulted in the creation of at least ten full-time jobs. I-829 approvals permit EB-5 investors to be lawful permanent residents of the United States. The approved petition was filed in April 2023 and was pending for 24.6 months.

“Securing an I-829 approval is a major milestone in the EB-5 immigration process,” said Nhat Huynh, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “We look forward to more investors getting approved soon.”

Nashville Virgin Hotel (JF23) is a 260-room luxury hotel situated in Nashville, Tennessee’s famed Music Row District. The hotel is operated by Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson. The project was completed in 2020 and generated over 1,500 jobs for the local economy.

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. JF23 is EB5 Capital’s 20th project which has reached the permanent green card stage for investors going through the EB-5 immigration process. Now that the first petition has been approved, additional I-829 petition adjudications for this project are expected in the coming months.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1.4 billion of foreign capital across approximately 45 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

