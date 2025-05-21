Sophon Unveils zkTLS-Based Social Oracle to Integrate Private Web2 Data Onchain





Sophon uses zkTLS to convert private Web2 credentials into verifiable on-chain assets without compromising privacy, enhancing user experiences and enabling new perspectives on applications.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophon , a platform built to power consumer crypto experiences, has unveiled its integration of zkTLS (zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security) as the foundation for a new class of personalized and privacy-preserving blockchain applications. At the center of this effort is the Social Oracle, a system that verifies off-chain personal data, such as achievements, credentials, and social influence, on-chain, while preserving user privacy.

While many blockchain apps focus on financial primitives or public data, such as token prices, Sophon addresses a critical gap: securely and verifiably incorporating private Web2 data. Using zkTLS allows users to selectively authenticate data from platforms like games, streaming services, or brokerages, unlocking custom experiences in Web3 while keeping sensitive details off-chain.

What zkTLS Enables

zkTLS is a cryptographic enhancement of the widely used TLS protocol (the basis of HTTPS), enabling verifiable proof of private data exchanged between a client and a server. While standard TLS ensures secure transmission, zkTLS makes it possible to verify that communication without exposing its contents.

Whether proving a Steam gaming record to access a new release, verifying income without disclosing complete bank statements, or authenticating social activity without linking personal accounts, zkTLS facilitates selective, minimal disclosure tailored to the use case.

Introducing the Social Oracle

Built on zkTLS, Sophon’s Social Oracle acts as a trust layer for consumer crypto. With the user's consent, fragmented digital behaviors, such as gameplay stats or streaming activity, can be converted into reusable credentials recognized across multiple apps.

Rather than building redundant verification systems, developers on Sophon can tap into this shared infrastructure to access authenticated user signals while maintaining compliance with data protection standards. For users, this means frictionless access to gated experiences, role-based rewards, and digital reputation systems, all while maintaining control over what data they choose to reveal.

Diverse zkTLS Models, Unified Vision

Sophon supports multiple zkTLS architectures — including MPC-TLS for decentralization, TEE-TLS for hardware-based speed, and Proxy-TLS for scalability — giving developers flexibility based on performance and security needs.

By staying infrastructure-agnostic and integrating providers like Reclaim Protocol, Sophon can support use cases across social platforms, gaming, DeFi, and tokenized marketplaces. More than a product, Sophon is a platform designed to support an ecosystem of apps that benefit from a common, privacy-first data layer.

Unlike isolated apps that bolt on zkTLS in narrow ways, Sophon merges modular cryptographic trust with cross-app interoperability, creating a more composable foundation for user-centric Web3.

Turning Data Into Momentum

Sophon’s ecosystem is built on a virtuous cycle: users share verifiable Web2 data through zkTLS, becoming a secure network asset. Apps respond to this data by offering tailored rewards, exclusive access, or identity-based experiences, making the platform more appealing to new users, who bring in even more authenticated data.

This network effect strengthens the Social Oracle with every new credential. Over time, the system evolves from a verification tool into a living, portable layer of user identity, recognized and respected across apps. It’s a model that moves away from temporary airdrops or mercenary incentives, instead generating lasting value from genuine engagement.

Incentives Should Be Fun, Not Just Financial

Many GameFi projects have faltered by prioritizing token rewards over user experience. Sophon flips this dynamic by rewarding meaningful activity, verified through zkTLS, not just with financial perks but access, recognition, and enjoyment.

Whether unlocking an in-game item based on actual gameplay or gaining early access as a verified supporter, Sophon allows incentives to reflect earned identity rather than mere wallet activity.

Making Blockchain Invisible, Benefits Obvious

Due to privacy and verification constraints, Sophon’s zkTLS infrastructure already supports previously impractical apps. Users can verify Amazon Prime memberships to access curated marketplaces, prove brokerage balances to enhance DeFi yields, use airline miles for stock-based incentives, or authenticate multi-platform creator revenue for monetization tools. Even gaming platforms can now recognize off-chain achievements to mint items or establish player reputation.

Crucially, Sophon removes the complexity typically associated with Web3. Instead of beginning with wallets, seed phrases, and technical onboarding, users start with platforms they already use and data they control. Sophon abstracts away the blockchain, letting trust and utility take center stage.

Mainstream adoption won’t come from better blockchain explanations — it will come from making blockchain invisible while making its benefits undeniable.

About Sophon

Sophon is a consumer-focused platform designed to onboard the next generation of crypto users through everyday products that monetize and reward the data each of us naturally creates. Beyond just a blockchain, Sophon provides a complete operating system for crypto-powered experiences that functions as both a developer framework and user hub, delivering seamless interactions across gaming, social, AI and beyond.

At the core of its architecture is zkTLS, a cryptographic enhancement of the standard TLS protocol that enables verifiable yet privacy-preserving data authentication. Built on this foundation, Sophon’s Social Oracle aggregates and transforms Web2 credentials, such as gaming history, financial records, and social activity, into reusable, trust-minimized proofs that can power personalized experiences across multiple decentralized applications. For developers, this creates powerful consumer insights that enable a whole new class of applications to be built onchain.

