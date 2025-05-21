Iron Workers and Partner Contractors Lead Construction Industry with Trailblazing Mental Health Initiative

Iron Workers’ Partnership with CredibleMind Tackles Urgent Mental Health Crisis

Washington, D.C. – In response to the growing mental health crisis affecting workers across the nation, the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers (IW) and its 4,000 partner contractors have launched a groundbreaking partnership with CredibleMind, an innovative digital mental health platform. This bold initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing mental health challenges in the construction trades, which have some of the highest suicide rates of any profession.

Ironworkers face a disproportionate burden when it comes to mental health, ranking among the top professions affected by suicide, trailing only behind first responders and veterans. IW’s new collaboration with CredibleMind aims to break down stigma, increase access to mental health resources, and promote psychological well-being across the workforce.

“This partnership reflects our deep commitment to the health and safety of our members – not just on the jobsite, but in every aspect of their lives,” said Eric Dean, general president, IW. “Mental wellness is just as critical as physical safety. Addressing mental health is critical for maintaining a safe jobsite. With CredibleMind, we are equipping our members with the knowledge, support, and resources they need to thrive.”

CredibleMind is a confidential, and anonymous platform that empowers individuals to take charge of their mental health anytime, anywhere. By offering a centralized hub of thousands of expert-reviewed resources including videos, podcasts, articles, apps, books, and online programs – CredibleMind meets union members where they are – with tools that are easy to use and tailored to diverse needs.

“The challenges presented in our industry, including mental health and death by suicide, cut across all demographics and affect the ironworkers and our employer,” said Bill Brown, executive director, Ideal Contracting. “With CredibleMind, we are providing 24-7 access to tools, tips and protocols that will serve the employers and their families, many of whom, like me, are ironworkers.”

The initiative underscores a broader shift in the building trades: recognizing that mental health is foundational to job performance, safety, and overall quality of life. The IW and its contractors are proud to lead the way in creating a culture where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength – not weakness.

About the Iron Workers Union

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers represents over 120,000 members throughout the United States and Canada. The union is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of its members both on and off the job.

About CredibleMind

CredibleMind is a pioneering digital platform that helps individuals take control of their mental health and well-being. Through evidence-based assessments and a wide range of expert-vetted resources, CredibleMind supports users on their unique wellness journeys in a private, accessible, and stigma-free environment.

