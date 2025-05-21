Diabetic Care Device Market Set for Significant Growth with 10.1% CAGR

“In-Depth Market Analysis and Forecast of Diabetes Care Devices: Players, Growth Opportunities in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, and Industry Dynamics"

Boston, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Diabetic Care Devices Market” is expected to grow from $16.6 billion in 2024 to $26.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2024 through 2029.

This report focuses on the competitive landscape and company profiles, including revenues, product portfolios, and recent activity. It examines market trends, dynamics, and potential market size, helping readers make informed decisions about production and licensing. The market is segmented by product type into self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, with regional and country-level analysis provided. Note that diabetes therapeutic devices are not covered in this report.

This report is relevant because the global prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2, continues to rise, affecting over 500 million adults worldwide. With the increasing demand for effective management, technological innovations like CGM systems are gradually replacing traditional blood glucose meters. Furthermore, the aging population and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare underline the need for continuous, convenient diabetes monitoring.

The factors driving the market include:

Rising Diabetes Cases: The number of people with diabetes is increasing worldwide due to factors like sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. This boosts the demand for diabetic care devices.

Better Management Tools: Technology advances have led to more efficient and user-friendly diabetes management tools, such as CGMs and insulin pumps.

Healthcare Policies: Favorable healthcare and reimbursement policies make diabetic care devices more accessible, encouraging adoption.

Preventive Healthcare Focus: There is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare to reduce the incidence of diabetes, driving the demand for monitoring and management devices.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the number of older adults at risk of diabetes increases, leading to higher demand for diabetic care devices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $15.3 billion Market size forecast $26.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product Type and Sub-type, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of World (RoW) Market drivers Increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Demand for better personal diabetes management tools.

Healthcare and reimbursement policies.

Focus on preventive healthcare.

Growing aging population.

Interesting facts:

How advanced technology could disrupt the existing technology:

Rise of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems:

CGMs are becoming more popular than traditional blood glucose meters (BGM).

They offer real-time glucose tracking, making them more accurate and useful.

Impact on Traditional Devices:

The popularity of CGMs is negatively affecting the sales of BGMs.

CGMs provide valuable data that enables better management of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Integration with Smartphones:

Many CGMs can now sync with smartphones.

Users can track their glucose levels directly from their phones.

Enhanced Communication with Healthcare Providers:

Easier data sharing with doctors for better treatment plans.

Real-time communication fosters more informed decisions.

Personalized Diabetes Management:

Apps and cloud platforms help monitor glucose trends and receive alerts.

Users can adjust their management strategies based on real-time data.

Improved Quality of Life:

CGM technology and smartphone integration make diabetes management more efficient.

Patients can be more active in their care, leading to better health outcomes.

Emerging startups:

Senseonics: Senseonics has developed Eversense, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system that is different than an implantable sensor, offering a long-term solution for diabetes management. Unlike traditional CGMs, which require frequent sensor replacements, Eversense’s sensor is implanted under the skin and lasts up to 90 days in the U.S. (or up to 180 days in some other countries), reducing the need for constant changes. It provides real-time glucose readings and sends alerts for high or low blood sugar, transmitting data wirelessly to a mobile app or receiver for easy monitoring. The system is calibration-free, offers accurate measurements, and is designed for comfort and discretion. Compared to other systems like Medtronic (7 days), Dexcom (10 days), and Abbott (14 days), Eversense’s long-lasting sensor significantly reduces the maintenance required. While its implantation process may not be ideal for everyone, it offers a discreet, comfortable experience with fewer adjustments, making it a convenient choice for users who prefer fewer doctor visits and minimal sensor replacements.

SugarBEAT: SugarBEAT is considered the world’s first noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system From Nemaura Medical, it offers a unique alternative to traditional CGMs. Unlike standard systems that require sensors to be inserted under the skin, sugarBEAT uses a patch that applies a mild electric current through the skin to measure glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. This method eliminates the need for needles, making it a more comfortable and user-friendly option. The sugarBEAT patch operates using a technology called reverse iontophoresis. A controlled electric current is applied to the skin, which draws glucose from the interstitial fluid to the patch. The glucose is then measured to determine blood sugar levels. This noninvasive process avoids the discomfort of inserting sensors or drawing blood, offering a painless way to monitor glucose.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the diabetes care device market?

The market is projected to grow from $15.3 billion in 2023 to $26.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

A primary driver is the rising number of diabetes cases, which is increasing the demand for monitoring tools such as SMBG (Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose) and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) systems. The widespread adoption of CGM systems, especially in developed countries like the U.S., U.K., and Japan, is further boosted by reimbursement options. In addition, the growing awareness of diabetes management and the recognition of the need for continuous monitoring fuel market demand. The aging population, which faces a higher risk of developing diabetes, and the need for long-term monitoring of the condition are additional factors contributing to the growth of this market.

What segments are covered in the diabetes care device market?

The diabetes care devices market is segmented by product type, segment type, end users, and geographic region.

Which type segment will be dominant over the forecast period?

The continuous glucose monitoring segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ACON LABORATORIES INC.

ABBOTT

AGAMATRIX

ARKRAY INC.

B. BRAUN SE

DEXCOM INC.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

I-SENS INC.

LIFESCAN IP HOLDINGS LLC.

MEDTRONIC

PHC HOLDINGS CORP.

SENSEONICS

SINOCARE

TERUMO CORP.

YPSOMED

