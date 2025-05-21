The Valley Law Group Expands Services with Launch of Criminal Defense Practice Led by Attorney Jon McCarty

The Valley Law Group’s Phoenix office, serving clients from its central downtown location. Reception area at Suite 1470 in The Valley Law Group’s Phoenix headquarters. Attorney Jon McCarty recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for his work in criminal defense. Attorney Ludwig consults with a client, explaining legal options during a strategy meeting. The Valley Law Group’s Gilbert office, located in the heart of the East Valley.

The Valley Law Group expands into criminal defense, now serving clients across Phoenix with aggressive representation for DUI, drug, and felony charges.

We’re here to serve the Phoenix community with heart and backbone, helping clients navigate Arizona’s toughest criminal charges.” — Jonathan Roeder, Founding Attorney

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Law Group, a prominent Arizona-based law firm recognized for its excellence in family law, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include criminal defense. Spearheading this new practice area is Attorney Jon McCarty, an experienced and respected legal advocate with a proven track record in defending clients across a broad spectrum of criminal charges.

With this expansion, The Valley Law Group aims to provide comprehensive legal representation for individuals facing serious criminal allegations, including DUI, drug offenses, assault, theft, and white-collar crimes. The launch of the criminal defense division reflects the firm’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of legal services that meet the evolving needs of clients across Arizona.

“Adding criminal defense to our practice areas is a natural progression for The Valley Law Group,” said Jon McCarty, Criminal Defense Attorney at The Valley Law Group. “My goal is to deliver aggressive, strategic defense for every client, grounded in both deep legal knowledge and a passion for protecting their rights.”

Addressing Urgent Needs in Greater Phoenix

Phoenix consistently ranks among the top Arizona cities for DUI arrests, especially during holidays and major public events. With Arizona’s harsh DUI laws and mandatory penalties, many Valley residents face serious consequences for even first-time offenses. The Valley Law Group’s new criminal defense team is well-positioned to advocate for individuals caught in these high-risk enforcement periods.

“Our team understands how just one arrest can change a person’s entire future,” McCarty added. “We're here to ensure that each client’s case is reviewed carefully and their rights are defended aggressively, particularly when facing overreaching charges.”

This expansion also comes at a critical time in Maricopa County, where a tough-on-crime approach often leads to excessive charging and pressure to accept plea deals. The Valley Law Group’s defense division provides clients with the legal expertise to effectively counter aggressive prosecution and advocate for fair outcomes.

“In a county known for strict sentencing and fast-moving criminal cases, our clients deserve a defense team that will fight back with equal intensity,” McCarty said.

The Valley Law Group’s newly launched Criminal Defense Practice is now accepting clients throughout Phoenix and the surrounding areas. With this expansion, the firm strengthens its position as a multifaceted legal team, ready to tackle complex legal challenges across various fields of law.

A City on the Rise—and in Need of Strong Legal Advocacy

Phoenix is the 5th-largest city in the nation, and Maricopa County continues to top growth charts year after year. In 2023 alone, more than 78,000 new residents relocated to the Valley, bringing a wave of energy, innovation, and change. But with that growth comes new legal challenges, particularly for young professionals, students, and transplants unfamiliar with Arizona’s strict criminal statutes.

As a result, the number of first-time offenders facing charges like DUI, minor drug possession, and street racing is steadily climbing. Many of these individuals are navigating Arizona’s tough legal system for the first time, often shocked by mandatory jail time, aggressive charging practices, or fast-moving plea deals. The Valley Law Group’s expansion into criminal defense reflects not just a business move, but a dedication to meeting Phoenix where it is growing and helping its people protect their futures.

“We’re here to serve the Phoenix community with heart and backbone,” McCarty added. “Whether someone is new to the city or has lived here their whole life, they deserve a legal team that understands where they’re coming from—and knows how to help them move forward.”

To learn more about The Valley Law Group’s criminal defense services, visit:

https://thevalleylawgroup.com/practice-areas/criminal-defense-law

About The Valley Law Group

The Valley Law Group is a full-service law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, offering dedicated representation in family law, criminal defense, and personal injury law. Known for delivering exceptional results through personalized legal strategies, the firm is committed to protecting its clients' rights and securing their future.

How a Criminal Defense Lawyer Can Help You in Arizona: Protecting Your Rights at Every Stage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.