Boca West Country Club’s Pam Elders is Recipient of 2025 PGA of America Player Development Award

The Player Development Award recognizes a PGA Professional who has made extraordinary contributions and achievements in player development

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West Country Club ’s Pam Elders Recipient of 2025 PGA of America Player Development AwardBoca West Country Club’s Director of Golf Instruction, Pam Elders, has been named the recipient of the 2025 PGA of America Player Development Award. The Player Development Award recognizes a PGA Professional who has made extraordinary contributions and achievements in player development. This award considers the professional’s growth of the game and leadership commitment at both the Section and National levels, plus the impact he/she has made at their own facility.Ms. Elders, a Class A PGA Professional, has been with Boca West Country Club since 2002. She has received numerous honors over the years including Florida State high school state champion and All American 1977 and Junior College individual champion 1978. She graduated from the University of Miami (Education), serving for three years on the golf team. She missed qualifying for the LPGA tour by just one shot. She coached the St. Thomas University (Miami) men’s golf team for two years and was named the head golf professional at the Club at Emerald Hills at age 25. In 2020, the was awarded the South Florida PGA Player Development Award.Ms. Elders is responsible for creating custom programs for more than 2,000 golf members annually, and she has been instrumental in implementing and elevating diverse player-development programs throughout her teaching career, highlighted by Ladies Beginner Clinics, Get Golf Ready and her Break 100 Program. She also was a high school coach, PGA HOPE instructor, former First Tee instructor, and former Special Olympics volunteer.“This PGA of America award is among the highest honors for a golf professional and we are so proud of Pam for this national recognition,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club. “For 22 years, she has been a beloved member of the Boca West family, and she has done so much to help bring our members to the next level on their golf skills.”About Boca West Country ClubLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Last year, the Club recently opened its $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center, which includes a 96,000 square foot Aquatic Complex, 20,000 square feet of fitness studios, with state-of-the-art technology for spin, aerobics, Pilates and core training. The expansion also includes enhanced activity areas, including a fully renovated spa, cabana shop, poker room, card room, game lounge, locker rooms/lounge, business center, and Market Square, as well as several restaurants, including Cabana Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools and the Palmer Golf Course.Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.ABOUT THE PGA OF AMERICAThe PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.# # #

