North America Pressure Regulating Valves Market to Reach USD 1,293.5 million by 2032, Driven by Construction Surge

Pressure-reducing valves ensure safe water pressure in homes, with U.S. demand rising due to construction growth and infrastructure expansion.

North Americaโ€™s demand for pressure-regulating valves is underpinned by resilient construction activity and rising efficiency standards across fluid systems.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America Pressure Regulating Valves Market is witnessing steady expansion, with its valuation projected to grow from USD 782.9 million in 2022 to USD 1,293.5 million by 2032, registering a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is underpinned by rising demand in the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, with direct-acting pressure-reducing valves playing a crucial role in maintaining system stability amidst increasing water usage.In residential water distribution systems, maintaining consistent pressure is critical. Pressure-reducing valves (PRVs) are especially effective in ensuring that downstream pressure remains within safe and efficient limits, particularly under high-demand conditions. This has become increasingly relevant with the rise in multi-story buildings and high-density housing developments across North America.The USA is expected to dominate the regional market, accounting for over 75% of both market value and volume share. This is primarily driven by robust investments in construction, a surge in home remodeling activity, and the continued expansion of municipal infrastructure. The trend is especially strong in urban areas where pressure regulating valves help balance fluctuating water demands and enhance fluid system longevity.๐—š๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€. ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15740 In Canada, the market is also experiencing an upward trend, propelled by modernization efforts in public utilities, industrial fluid management, and stringent regulatory frameworks that support energy-efficient technologies. The demand for precision-engineered valve solutions continues to grow across sectors like waterworks, HVAC, and oil & gas.๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ & ๐——๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€The report provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It includes regional market assessments, competitive landscape analysis, growth forecasts, and application-specific insights. In addition to market sizing and trends, the study features key playersโ€™ profiles, innovation strategies, and product developments aimed at enhancing flow control in dynamic environments.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€Key market dynamics revolve around urbanization, growing water conservation regulations, and the push toward energy-efficient fluid control systems. Demand is also driven by industrial modernization and enhanced regulatory compliance across water and gas utilities.๐—™๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—˜๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐˜† ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎโ€™๐˜€ ๐—™๐—น๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐˜€As fluid control systems across North America evolve, pressure-regulating valves have become indispensable in optimizing system efficiency. Their role in conserving energy while minimizing water loss makes them a preferred choice across new infrastructure developments and retrofitting projects.Innovations in PRVs are helping municipalities and industries reduce downtime, cut maintenance costs, and ensure smooth operation across pressure-sensitive networks. As a result, demand is climbing steadily across both public utilities and private sector infrastructure.๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†Industrial facilities in sectors like manufacturing, food processing, and power generation require precise control over fluid pressures. Pressure-regulating valves ensure reliable performance, especially in systems operating under fluctuating load conditions.The increasing automation of industrial plants in North America necessitates advanced PRVs capable of integrating with digital monitoring systems, which adds another layer of intelligence and responsiveness to industrial operations.๐—˜๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—™๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฃ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€Pipeline safety is a top priority across the continent. Pressure regulating valves serve as critical components in preventing over-pressurization and subsequent system failures, especially in high-pressure pipeline networks.Whether in municipal water distribution or oil and gas transmission, these valves ensure consistent flow rates, protect system integrity, and help comply with regional safety and environmental regulations.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€The North American pressure regulating valves market is thriving on the back of urban expansion, stringent fluid control standards, and a growing focus on energy efficiency. The United States, in particular, leads the charge due to its expansive construction and industrial base, while Canada follows suit with significant investments in utility infrastructure upgrades.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-pressure-regulating-market ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—›๐—ฉ๐—”๐—– ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ช๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€Pressure regulating valves are crucial to modern HVAC systems, where they help maintain optimal operational performance by adjusting pressure based on fluctuating demand. These valves contribute to energy savings and equipment longevity, making them vital to smart building technologies.In municipal waterworks, PRVs play a key role in reducing water loss, stabilizing flow, and preventing costly damage caused by pressure surges. As smart water networks expand, demand for intelligent and automated PRV systems is on the rise.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ข๐—ถ๐—น & ๐—š๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€In oil and gas exploration and distribution, consistent pressure management is essential for system safety and efficiency. Pressure-regulating valves are used to control flow and prevent pressure buildup in critical applications such as gas transmission and refining.With the rebound in oil & gas investment across the US and Canada, PRVs are in high demand to support the smooth operation of upstream and downstream processes.๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎโ€™๐˜€ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—™๐—น๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปThe increasing need for water conservation and energy efficiency has encouraged both public and private sectors to adopt advanced fluid regulation technologies. Pressure-regulating valves are being integrated into water conservation strategies across cities and industrial complexes alike.From irrigation systems to urban plumbing and industrial flow networks, the push for sustainable water management across North America continues to strengthen the demand for pressure-regulating valves.๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€- Danfoss A/S โ€“ A global leader in high-performance PRVs for industrial and commercial applications.- Reliance Worldwide Corporation โ€“ Specializes in plumbing and water control systems tailored for North American standards.- Parker Hannifin โ€“ Provides robust and precise fluid control components for industrial automation and energy sectors.- Zurn Water Solutions โ€“ Offers a broad portfolio of smart PRVs supporting water conservation and building efficiency.- Apollo Valves โ€“ Known for durable and reliable valves used in residential, HVAC, and industrial pipelines.๐—˜๐—ป๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปโ€™๐˜€ ๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ด๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—™๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€The North American market demands high standards for pressure regulation, with products expected to meet rigorous ANSI, CSA, and ASSE certifications. The North American market demands high standards for pressure regulation, with products expected to meet rigorous ANSI, CSA, and ASSE certifications. Leading manufacturers are investing in R&D to deliver valves with superior materials, corrosion resistance, and seamless digital integration.Engineered with performance and safety in mind, todayโ€™s PRVs offer durability, minimal maintenance, and real-time adaptability โ€" features highly valued in the regionโ€™s fluid-intensive sectors.๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—"๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€- Northeast USA: High demand from aging infrastructure upgrades and urban high-rise developments.- South USA: Growth driven by HVAC modernization and water supply network expansions.- Midwest USA: Strong presence of industrial and agricultural applications requiring precision fluid control.- West USA: Residential construction booms and water conservation policies are propelling PRV adoption.- Canada: Modernizing utility infrastructure and sustainability initiatives are fueling demand in commercial and municipal sectors. 