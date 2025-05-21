SCALI RASMUSSEN NAMED 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “Top Law Firms List” for 2025 in a special section . The annual List ranks the legal industry’s leaders in Los Angeles County.“We’re grateful to be featured with such respected industry leaders,” says Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali . “The recognition highlights the legal excellence and tireless dedication of our team to our clients and our profession.”Scali Rasmussen is an on-call, one-stop, in-house counsel, backed by the added value of a diverse and talented team at your disposal. Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and other leading sectors count on Scali Rasmussen to manage the full range of legal issues that arise for thriving companies.Whether devising practical regulatory programs for car dealerships or automotive technology companies, ensuring data privacy compliance across 50 states, or settling complex breach of contract claims, Scali Rasmussen’s attorneys focus on preventing issues from becoming hurdles.Earlier this year, Scali Rasmussen was named a Chambers USA California Spotlight firm.

