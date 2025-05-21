Northshore and Cavendish transit schedule released 

CANADA, May 21 - The popular Northshore and Cavendish summer transit service begins June 16 to September 1, and bookings are now open.

The service offers five daily trips to and from Charlottetown, and two daily trips to and from Summerside.

At just $2 for a one-way trip, seasonal employees, residents, and visitors can enjoy affordable transportation throughout the busy summer months. Monthly passes are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors. Children in kindergarten to Grade 12 take transit for free.

This service, which was originally a pilot project in 2022, is now a permanent fixture of the summer transit schedule. Ridership grew by over 12 per cent in 2024, with more than 10,000 one-way trips taken. The province invests about $100,000 annually to support these routes.

All rural transit trips, serviced by T3 Transit, must be booked in advance at Transit PEI. The Northshore and Cavendish schedule is found under the Northern Transit section on this webpage: www.t3transit.ca/transit-pei-schedules.

Media contact:

Dan Hodgson

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

danmhodgson@gov.pe.ca

