Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort Opens in Lake Charles, La.

Former LeBleu Lakes RV Resort Given Extreme Makeover

LAKE CHARLES, La., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for summer, Gulf Coast families have an exciting new vacation option with the opening of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The former LeBleu Lakes RV Resort has been transformed into an expansive outdoor entertainment destination complete with a new resort-style pool, new floating obstacle course, refurbished splashground, new glamping cabins, and more. Local community, business and local leaders celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting May 21.





Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, glamping-style accommodations and deluxe RV sites. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The property was acquired last year by Lake Charles-based Four Points RV Resorts which owns and operates six other campgrounds across the country, including four additional Jellystone Park locations. “Seeing families spend time together outdoors is one of the main reasons I went into the camping and RV resort business,” said Four Points CEO Sean Vidrine. “Everyone at Four Points is very excited to bring the Jellystone Park fun to our hometown.”

In addition to the new attractions and lodging, guests will enjoy a refurbished mini golf course as well as remodeled cabins. The resort’s nearly 200 full hook-up RV sites as well as its roads and landscaping have been upgraded. A pavilion to host live music is under construction.

Of course, Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo are always in residence to entertain the kids. Dance parties, candy bar bingo and foam parties are just a few of the regularly scheduled daily activities.

A summer full of themed weekends starting Memorial Day will make vacations memorable. Chocolate lovers, pirates and princesses, and superheroes all will have special reasons to visit Jellystone Park Lake Charles. View the full schedule of themed weekends here: https://www.campjellystone.com/louisiana/jellystone-park-lake-charles/activities-and-characters.

“The entire Four Points team takes tremendous pride in all of its Jellystone Park locations,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “They are making a big investment in Jellystone Park Lake Charles and I know that their guests will appreciate all of their hard work.”

Day passes are available.

A number of discounts and special rates are available. Visit https://www.campjellystone.com/special-offers.

For more details and to book your reservation, visit https://www.campjellystone.com/louisiana/jellystone-park-lake-charles.

Address: 4200 Luke Powers Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70615

Phone: (337) 433-1114

Email: reservations@jellystonelakecharles.com

Social media: @JellystoneLakeCharles

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

Yogi-Kids-Pool The new Jellystone Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana features a new resort-style pool, new floating obstacle course, updated splashground, new glamping cabins and refurbished RV sites.

