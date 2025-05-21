Lover of Music and Writer Debuts A Poetic Exploration of Life's Divine Inspirations

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of Reflective Poetry Collection: FROM THE WRITING CHAIR

Charleston, SC, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyage into the labyrinth of life with poet John Greider Sr.’s newest poetry collection.

Written as a testament to living life with unyielding gratefulness for its beauty, From the WRITING CHAIR captures the heart's deepest emotions and encapsulates universal themes of existence, faith, and wisdom.

Venture through moments in time via rhyming stanzas with poems like “What is Love?” and “Heart of a Child” that swirls with reflection and positive energy. Still more poems like “Bury the Hatchet” and “Rain” evoke other feelings—like forgiveness, renewal, and change.

Brimming with heartwarming verses, From the WRITING CHAIR is specially crafted by an author whose wisdom is only outmatched by his deep sense of understanding and introspection.

From The WRITING CHAIR is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

John P. Greider Sr., born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1954, spent his formative years in Columbia, South Carolina. His career spanned over four decades with Eastman Kodak, retiring in 2016. A passionate music lover, Greider won a karaoke contest in Nashville in 1992, leading to the creation of his 10-song album, A New Horizon. His fondness for poetry burgeoned during his professional years, encouraged by his brother, Jay. Greider, a father of two and a stepfather to two more, is an animal enthusiast who enjoys caring for the creatures in his backyard. His debut book From the WRITING CHAIR is a testament to his poetic inclination.

