Millicom (Tigo) cancels 3,096,305 treasury shares

Luxembourg, May 21, 2025 – The Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom ” or the “Company”) approved the cancellation of 3,096,305 shares that will not be used for compensation programs, pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today and the share repurchase plan approved by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2024. As a result, the Company’s issued share capital will be reduced to USD 253,500,000, represented by 169,000,000​ shares.

Article 5 of the articles of association of Millicom will be amended as follows:

"The Company has an issued capital of two hundred and fifty-three million five hundred thousand United States dollars (USD 253,500,000) represented by one hundred and sixty-nine million (169,000,000) shares with a par value of one United States dollar and fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, fully paid-in.”

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.

