Silent World Dive Center Launches New Snorkel Tour to Carysfort Reef and Lighthouse Aboard Custom Catamaran, The Siren

Snorekling with Green Sea turtles at Carysfort reef near the Historic Carysfort light house. 3 excited snorkelers jumping off the Calypso at Carysfort lighthouse North Carysfort reef Fever of spotted eagle rays at Carysfort Reef At Carysfort lighthouse

Silent World New Carysfort Lighthouse Snorkeling tour Visits 2 pristine reefs in the Carysfort National Sanctuary . All gear, snacks and sunscreen provided.

Silent World Dive Center – Explore the Reef, Embrace the Adventure” — Shelby Jackman

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent World Dive Center Launches New Snorkel Tour to Carysfort Reef and Lighthouse Aboard Custom Corinthian Catamaran, The SirenSilent World Dive Center, a PADI 5-Star Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida, is excited to announce the launch of a new snorkeling tour to the pristine Carysfort Reef and the historic Carysfort Lighthouse. This unforgettable adventure takes place aboard The Siren, a brand-new, custom-built 2024 Corinthian catamaran designed for comfort and luxury, offering snorkelers a unique opportunity to explore one of the Florida Keys’ hidden gems.Located in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Carysfort Reef is renowned for its vibrant marine life and expansive shallow coral systems, including stunning Elkhorn coral gardens and diverse species such as eagle rays, sea turtles , and lobsters. The tour’s highlight is the iconic Carysfort Lighthouse, a 150-foot sentinel marking the reef’s edge since the 19th century. This lesser-visited site, approximately six miles off Key Largo, offers crystal-clear waters and a serene snorkeling experience away from the crowds. Carysfort reefs shallow reef surrounded by acres of turtle grass makes it a prime location to see Green, Loggerhead and Hawksbill sea turtles while snorkeling in the "wild" .“Our new Carysfort Reef tour aboard The Siren is a game-changer for snorkeling enthusiasts,” said Shelby, founder of Silent World Dive Center. “This reef is a pristine showcase of the Florida Keys’ underwater beauty, and our state-of-the-art catamaran ensures a comfortable, uncrowded experience. We’re thrilled to share this adventure with our guests.”Tour Highlights Include:Luxurious Vessel: The Siren, a 45-foot Corinthian catamaran with a 14-foot-wide beam, accommodates up to 35 passengers for a spacious, comfortable ride. Equipped and powered by eco-friendly Yamaha outboards, it offers modern amenities and a smooth journey.Two Reef Stops: The 3.5-hour tour visits two distinct locations on Carysfort Reef, each offering 45 minutes of snorkeling to explore colorful coral formations, tropical fish, and unique features like the coral gardens near the lighthouse.All-Inclusive Experience: Silent World Dive Center provides full snorkel gear, reef-safe sunscreen, snacks, soda, and water. Knowledgeable crew members offer insights into the reef’s ecology and ensure a safe, enjoyable outing for all skill levels.Conservation Focus: In partnership with the Coral Restoration Foundation™, Silent World Dive Center supports coral restoration efforts at Carysfort Reef, a showcase site for coral outplanting. Guests learn about marine conservation during the tour.Carysfort Reef’s shallow depths (5-25 feet) make it ideal for snorkelers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned adventurers. The lighthouse, a nautical landmark, adds a touch of history to the experience, with its iron screw-pile construction visible in the clear waters. The reef’s proximity to the Gulf Stream ensures exceptional visibility, making it a photographer’s paradise.Book Your Adventure Today!Silent World Dive Center invites media, travel enthusiasts, and ocean lovers to experience the Carysfort Reef and Lighthouse tour aboard The Siren. Tours depart daily, weather permitting, from Silent World’s oceanfront facility at 51 Garden Cove Dr, Key Largo, FL 33037. Reservations are recommended and can be made at www.silentworld.com or by calling 3054513252Follow Silent World Dive Center on Instagram and Facebook for updates and exclusive offers!Media Contact:YasminOperations ManagerSilent World Dive CenterYasminsilentworlddivecenter@gmail.comAbout Silent World Dive Center:Silent World Dive Center, a family-owned PADI 5-Star Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida, is dedicated to providing exceptional snorkeling and scuba diving experiences in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. With a fleet of three custom vessels—The Siren, The Calypso, and The Phoenix—Silent World offers daily tours to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Carysfort Reef, and beyond, prioritizing safety, sustainability, and personalized service.About Carysfort Reef and Lighthouse:Carysfort Reef, part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, is one of the largest shallow reef systems in the region, known for its vibrant corals and diverse marine life. The Carysfort Lighthouse, established in the 19th century, stands as a historic landmark guiding vessels through the reef’s waters. Its remote location ensures a tranquil snorkeling experience with exceptional visibility.Silent World Dive Center – Explore the Reef, Embrace the Adventure

Friendly Sea Turtle at Carysfort reef

