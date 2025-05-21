Two Bills Introduced by Governor Pillen and Attorney General Hilgers Signed Into Law

Today, Attorney General Hilgers is thanking Senators Hardin, Storer, and Sanders for their work on two bills that were signed by Governor Jim Pillen yesterday. Both bills were introduced in January by Senator Hardin and Senator Sanders at the request of Governor Jim Pillen and Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

LB172, introduced by Senator Hardin, was amended into LB383. After the amendment, Senator Storer prioritized the bill. LB383 prohibits AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in Nebraska statutes. This bill provides enhanced penalties and harmonized language in statute to further protect children victimized by AI CSAM. Adults violating this law would be subject to a Class IIA felony. LB383 passed with resounding bipartisan support at a 46-3 vote.

LB140, introduced and prioritized by Senator Rita Sanders, requires schools to enact policies limiting the use of cell phones in schools. This bill was passed on a 48-1 vote with an emergency clause and will be enacted before the 2025-2026 school year. This bill will create a level playing field across school districts and ensure that every school has a policy relating to cell phone use in schools while allowing for exceptions for students with medical needs or emergencies.

“Thank you to Senators Hardin, Storer, and Sanders for partnering with Governor Pillen and me on this important legislation. As public servants, one of our key duties is to protect the most vulnerable in our societies and set the next generation up for success. I am proud of the Nebraska Legislature for passing these two important laws,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

These two laws will further protect children's learning environments in school as well as protect children against exploitation caused by AI-generated CSAM.